Covid-19
D&AD announces 2020 Future Impact Pencil winners
D&AD has announced its 2020 winners for the Future Impact category, which supports and accelerates ideas with the potential to create positive change.
14 winners were selected for the category, which recognises newly released or prototypical designs and initiatives that prioritise people and planet alongside profit.
Since 1962, D&AD has stimulated, celebrated and enabled creative excellence and will continue to support the creative community through this period of unprecedented uncertainty. The 2020 Awards recognise creative excellence from the past year in the belief that great work is always worthwhile, often producing better outcomes for all.
The 2020 Future Impact Pencil winners
Existing to elevate creativity for social good, Future Impact awards prototypes, MVPs, products and services in alpha or beta testing, or projects seeking funds. This year, D&AD awarded 14 Future Impact Pencils: 9 to Design and 5 to Initiatives.
From a social housing management system designed to prevent another Grenfell Tower disaster, to a material made of fish scales that are taking on plastic; this year's cohort is tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, from the personal to the preservation of our planet. The 2020 Future Impact Pencil winners include:
Gabriel Corbett for Oikos, a social housing management system which reveals lost and ignored claims by residents regarding their own safety, pressuring government administrations to better protect the wellbeing of their communities.
Lucy Hughes for developing MarinaTex, a home-compostable material made out of biological waste from the fishing industry and red algae, designed as an alternative to single-use plastics.
Yoshihiro Kozuka, ADK Advertising Agency for his Avatar Robot Cafe, a space where people with disabilities could remotely control robot avatars to wait on tables via eye tracker, creating more employment opportunities for people with different abilities.
|Award: Award Name
|Winning Entry Name
|Category: Name
|First Name
|Surname
|Company Name
|Entrant Country
|Future Impact Pencil
|Carbon Tile
|Design
|Tejas
|Sidnal
|Carbon Craft Design
|India
|Future Impact Pencil
|Trip In The Dark
|Initiative
|Andrey
|Gubaydullin
|Voskhod Agency - Ravoshod
|Russian Federation
|Future Impact Pencil
|Baby BSL: Where is the Bird?
|Design
|Victoria
|Forrest
|Victoria Forrest
|United Kingdom
|Future Impact Pencil
|The Puck
|Design
|Natalie
|McClare
|Grey Canada
|Canada
|Future Impact Pencil
|AVATAR ROBOT CAFE
|Initiative
|Yoshihiro
|KOZUKA
|ADK Advertising Agency
|Japan
|Future Impact Pencil
|Can't Wait to Learn: Digital Tablet Desk
|Design
|David
|Swann
|Sheffield Hallam University
|United Kingdom
|Future Impact Pencil
|Chemistry Masters
|Design
|Eduardo
|España Morcillo
|Universidad Rey Juan Carlos I
|Spain
|Future Impact Pencil
|Transport For London Urban Bus Sound (AVAS)
|Design
|Matthew
|Wilcock
|Zelig Sound
|United Kingdom
|Future Impact Pencil
|Verbal Spontaneity ? Personality Retention
|Design
|Cathy
|McGettigan
|Fjord London
|United Kingdom
|Future Impact Pencil
|BigUP.AI
|Initiative
|Elsa
|Wiles-Jenkins
|AnalogFolk
|United Kingdom
|Future Impact Pencil
|MarinaTex
|Design
|Lucy
|Hughes
|Marinatex
|United Kingdom
|Future Impact Pencil
|Oikos
|Initiative/Student
|Gabriel
|Corbett
|Goldsmiths, University of London
|United Kingdom
|Future Impact Pencil
|Spotify Match
|Initiative/Student
|Apaar
|Singhal
|Miami Ad School Mumbai
|India
|Future Impact Pencil
|Naked Books
|Design/Student
|Palak
|Kapadia
|Miami Ad School Mumbai
|India
|Shortlist
|I Will Wear Out Plastic
|Design
|Crecilda
|Barbosa
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|India
|Shortlist
|Live Caption
|Design
|brenda
|fogg
|United States
|Shortlist
|Now Upon a Time
|Initiative
|Heather
|Hartman
|The Martin Agency
|United States
|Shortlist
|Oikos
|Design/Student
|Gabriel
|Corbett
|Goldsmiths, University of London
|United Kingdom
|Shortlist
|Mr Miles Kilburn
|Design
|Miles
|Kilburn
|Default Company
|United Kingdom
An additional 5 entries were shortlisted for the award. For more information on the Shortlisted and Pencil winning entries, please see the D&AD website.
D&AD Impact Programme
Known as ‘Future Impacters’, the winning cohort will also be enrolled on the D&AD Impact programme, a 12-month support package of mentoring, training and visibility. The programme includes support from the D&AD Impact Council, an esteemed group of business and thought leaders spanning the creative, investment, technology, sustainability, social impact and NGO space.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s programme will take place in a digital fashion. This change will allow for D&AD to create a more accessible learning environment for the global Future Impact cohort, especially as this year’s winners hail from the United Kingdom, India, Russian Federation, Canada, Japan and Spain.
Jessica Lauretti, founder and principal, Laurels, and jury president of D&AD Future Impact:
We are proud to announce this year's Future Impact Shortlist & Pencil Awardees. This year's work showcases a range of complex and diverse challenges that the world is grappling with, and how the power of design, creativity and innovation to make a lasting impact on people's lives and society at large. From public health to education and environmentalism, to quality of life and inclusion issues, this year's Pencil Awards go to some of the most promising products and initiatives that met our jury's strong qualification as well as exemplify rigour around their subject matter. Congratulations to all of the Shortlist and Pencil Awardees!Donal Keenan, Awards director at D&AD, commented:
Future Impact exists to uphold the power of creative thinking to enact positive social change. We are excited to continue providing a stimulating and nurturing learning environment through our Impact Programme, which offers a series of online mentoring and networking opportunities for this year’s winners. In collaboration with our outstanding Impact Council, the winning cohort will receive support and training to continue creating work which has a very tangible impact on our planet.
