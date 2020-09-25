Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

D&AD announces 2020 Future Impact Pencil winners

25 Sep 2020
D&AD has announced its 2020 winners for the Future Impact category, which supports and accelerates ideas with the potential to create positive change.

14 winners were selected for the category, which recognises newly released or prototypical designs and initiatives that prioritise people and planet alongside profit.

Since 1962, D&AD has stimulated, celebrated and enabled creative excellence and will continue to support the creative community through this period of unprecedented uncertainty. The 2020 Awards recognise creative excellence from the past year in the belief that great work is always worthwhile, often producing better outcomes for all.

The 2020 Future Impact Pencil winners


Existing to elevate creativity for social good, Future Impact awards prototypes, MVPs, products and services in alpha or beta testing, or projects seeking funds. This year, D&AD awarded 14 Future Impact Pencils: 9 to Design and 5 to Initiatives.

From a social housing management system designed to prevent another Grenfell Tower disaster, to a material made of fish scales that are taking on plastic; this year's cohort is tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, from the personal to the preservation of our planet. The 2020 Future Impact Pencil winners include:

Gabriel Corbett for Oikos, a social housing management system which reveals lost and ignored claims by residents regarding their own safety, pressuring government administrations to better protect the wellbeing of their communities.

Lucy Hughes for developing MarinaTex, a home-compostable material made out of biological waste from the fishing industry and red algae, designed as an alternative to single-use plastics.

Yoshihiro Kozuka, ADK Advertising Agency for his Avatar Robot Cafe, a space where people with disabilities could remotely control robot avatars to wait on tables via eye tracker, creating more employment opportunities for people with different abilities.

Future Impact PencilCarbon TileDesignTejasSidnalCarbon Craft DesignIndia
Future Impact PencilTrip In The DarkInitiativeAndreyGubaydullinVoskhod Agency - RavoshodRussian Federation
Future Impact PencilBaby BSL: Where is the Bird?DesignVictoriaForrestVictoria ForrestUnited Kingdom
Future Impact PencilThe PuckDesignNatalieMcClareGrey CanadaCanada
Future Impact PencilAVATAR ROBOT CAFEInitiativeYoshihiroKOZUKAADK Advertising AgencyJapan
Future Impact PencilCan't Wait to Learn: Digital Tablet DeskDesignDavidSwannSheffield Hallam UniversityUnited Kingdom
Future Impact PencilChemistry MastersDesignEduardoEspaña MorcilloUniversidad Rey Juan Carlos ISpain
Future Impact PencilTransport For London Urban Bus Sound (AVAS)DesignMatthewWilcockZelig SoundUnited Kingdom
Future Impact PencilVerbal Spontaneity ? Personality RetentionDesignCathyMcGettiganFjord LondonUnited Kingdom
Future Impact PencilBigUP.AIInitiativeElsaWiles-JenkinsAnalogFolkUnited Kingdom
Future Impact PencilMarinaTexDesignLucyHughesMarinatexUnited Kingdom
Future Impact PencilOikosInitiative/StudentGabrielCorbettGoldsmiths, University of LondonUnited Kingdom
Future Impact PencilSpotify MatchInitiative/StudentApaarSinghalMiami Ad School MumbaiIndia
Future Impact PencilNaked BooksDesign/StudentPalakKapadiaMiami Ad School MumbaiIndia
ShortlistI Will Wear Out PlasticDesignCrecildaBarbosaOgilvy MumbaiIndia
ShortlistLive CaptionDesignbrendafoggGoogleUnited States
ShortlistNow Upon a TimeInitiativeHeatherHartmanThe Martin AgencyUnited States
ShortlistOikosDesign/StudentGabrielCorbettGoldsmiths, University of LondonUnited Kingdom
ShortlistMr Miles KilburnDesignMilesKilburnDefault CompanyUnited Kingdom

An additional 5 entries were shortlisted for the award. For more information on the Shortlisted and Pencil winning entries, please see the D&AD website.

D&AD Impact Programme


Known as ‘Future Impacters’, the winning cohort will also be enrolled on the D&AD Impact programme, a 12-month support package of mentoring, training and visibility. The programme includes support from the D&AD Impact Council, an esteemed group of business and thought leaders spanning the creative, investment, technology, sustainability, social impact and NGO space.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s programme will take place in a digital fashion. This change will allow for D&AD to create a more accessible learning environment for the global Future Impact cohort, especially as this year’s winners hail from the United Kingdom, India, Russian Federation, Canada, Japan and Spain.

Jessica Lauretti, founder and principal, Laurels, and jury president of D&AD Future Impact:
We are proud to announce this year's Future Impact Shortlist & Pencil Awardees. This year's work showcases a range of complex and diverse challenges that the world is grappling with, and how the power of design, creativity and innovation to make a lasting impact on people's lives and society at large. From public health to education and environmentalism, to quality of life and inclusion issues, this year's Pencil Awards go to some of the most promising products and initiatives that met our jury's strong qualification as well as exemplify rigour around their subject matter. Congratulations to all of the Shortlist and Pencil Awardees!
Donal Keenan, Awards director at D&AD, commented:
Future Impact exists to uphold the power of creative thinking to enact positive social change. We are excited to continue providing a stimulating and nurturing learning environment through our Impact Programme, which offers a series of online mentoring and networking opportunities for this year’s winners. In collaboration with our outstanding Impact Council, the winning cohort will receive support and training to continue creating work which has a very tangible impact on our planet.
