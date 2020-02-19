Nominations for the 6th annual Future of HR Awards are now open

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Issued by: Topco Media
Taking place in Johannesburg on 11 June 2020, the sixth annual Future of HR Awards will honour Southern Africa's most outstanding, inspiring and effective leaders in human capital management, HR innovation and HR tech. Featuring new awards categories and entry criteria - which have been updated in collaboration with our advisory panel of HR industry experts - the awards have been attracting enquiries from South Africa, neighbouring countries and globally.
2019 Future of HR Award winners

2020 organisational awards
  • Employer of Choice: Large Organisations
  • Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations
  • Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations
  • Best HR Strategic Plan
  • Best Reward and Recognition Strategy
  • Best Recruitment Strategy
  • Best Change Management Strategy
  • Best Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
  • Best Use of Technology
  • Best Learning and Development Strategy
  • Best Health and Wellness Strategy

2020 individual awards
  • HR Rising Star of the Year (35 years or younger)
  • CEO of the Year
  • HR Director of the Year

Our 2019 Employer of Choice: Large Organisation and Best Learning and Development Strategy winner, Mechell Chetty - HR VP of Unilever SA, had this to say:
I think this is a fantastic opportunity to network and obviously to grow with our HR community but more importantly to see how we can collaborate and actually make a difference in society, particularly with the youth and unemployment.
Entries close on 15 March 2020. Winners will be announced at the Future of HR Awards gala dinner, which will be held on the 11 June 2020 in Johannesburg.

Enter the Future of HR Awards and become an employer of choice.

To enter click here.
For more information, go to https://futureofhr.co.za, call 086 000 9590 or email .

Topco Media's press office

Topco Media Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Profile | News | Contact
