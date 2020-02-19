Nominations for the 6th annual Future of HR Awards are now open

Taking place in Johannesburg on 11 June 2020, the sixth annual Future of HR Awards will honour Southern Africa's most outstanding, inspiring and effective leaders in human capital management, HR innovation and HR tech. Featuring new awards categories and entry criteria - which have been updated in collaboration with our advisory panel of HR industry experts - the awards have been attracting enquiries from South Africa, neighbouring countries and globally.

2019 Future of HR Award winners

2020 organisational awards

Employer of Choice: Large Organisations



Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations



Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations



Best HR Strategic Plan



Best Reward and Recognition Strategy



Best Recruitment Strategy



Best Change Management Strategy



Best Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Strategy



Best Use of Technology



Best Learning and Development Strategy



Best Health and Wellness Strategy

2020 individual awards

HR Rising Star of the Year (35 years or younger)



CEO of the Year



HR Director of the Year

Our 2019 Employer of Choice: Large Organisation and Best Learning and Development Strategy winner, Mechell Chetty - HR VP of Unilever SA, had this to say: I think this is a fantastic opportunity to network and obviously to grow with our HR community but more importantly to see how we can collaborate and actually make a difference in society, particularly with the youth and unemployment. Entries close on 15 March 2020. Winners will be announced at the Future of HR Awards gala dinner, which will be held on the 11 June 2020 in Johannesburg.



Enter the Future of HR Awards and become an employer of choice.



To enter click

For more information, go to



