Nominations for the 6th annual Future of HR Awards are now open

Taking place in Johannesburg on 11 June 2020, the sixth annual Future of HR Awards will
honour Southern Africa's most outstanding, inspiring and effective leaders in human capital
management, HR innovation and HR tech. Featuring new awards categories and entry criteria -
which have been updated in collaboration with our advisory panel of HR industry experts - the
awards have been attracting enquiries from South Africa, neighbouring countries and globally.
2020 organisational awards
Employer of Choice: Large Organisations
Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations
Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations
Best HR Strategic Plan
Best Reward and Recognition Strategy
Best Recruitment Strategy
Best Change Management Strategy
Best Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
Best Use of Technology
Best Learning and Development Strategy
Best Health and Wellness Strategy
2020 individual awards
HR Rising Star of the Year (35 years or younger)
CEO of the Year
HR Director of the Year
Our 2019 Employer of Choice: Large Organisation and Best Learning and Development Strategy winner, Mechell Chetty - HR VP of Unilever SA, had this to say:
I think this is a fantastic opportunity to network and obviously to grow with our HR community but more importantly to see how we can collaborate and actually make a difference in society, particularly with the youth and unemployment.
Entries close on 15 March 2020. Winners will be announced at the Future of HR Awards gala dinner, which will be held on the 11 June 2020 in Johannesburg.
