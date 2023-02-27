TrueLove's next decade

For 50 years, TrueLove magazine has served style and Black excellence. Always new, always challenging, always changing. The TrueLove woman is navigating her many roles effortlessly - from killing it in the boardroom and living her best life on a girl's trip, to rolling up her sleeves as a 'makoti' at a family gathering. And with editor-in-chief Mbali Soga returning we have exciting developments in store for the first chapter of our next 50 years together . . .

Mbali Soga, editor-in-chief at TrueLove magazine

“Being back at the helm of TrueLove feels like a ‘homecoming’ after a decade at the magazine (in various capacities),” says Mbali. “I’ve missed telling authentic stories that spark something in you – just as my dreams started becoming a reality when I picked up my very first issue. But what I’ve missed most are the readers! You taught me humility, showed me the value of community by welcoming me into the sisterhood, and having those dynamic, culturally relevant conversations. I am excited to be a part of this next chapter!”

Coming out of the pandemic, we’re all changing to meet emotional and financial challenges and focusing on what really matters. So, this year TrueLove will be packed with in-depth stories that’ll take on all the conflicting information that’s thrown at us about our health, beauty, careers, parenting and lifestyles. Our journalists will cut through the noise, test the facts, balance the truths, and bring you stories you can trust, in our unique voice.

With this shift in mind, we’ll now be publishing TrueLove quarterly, with a new issue each season, in spring, summer, autumn and winter, along with our special projects. It will be a quarterly handbook on all things career, money, and relationships – think of it as the girlfriend in your handbag. The four issues per year will be paired with three high-quality brand extensions, one of them being TrueLove Hair. Expect the latest style, hair and beauty features, exclusive local and international interviews as well as inspired success stories. And we’ll be announcing special live TrueLove events along with developments in the digital space, so keep an eye out in the magazine and on our social pages.

“Join us, as we live the life that we have always dreamt of, and fearlessly go for our goals. Whether it’s starting that business, shaking imposter syndrome, and applying for that job or showing up and showing off while looking fabulous, TrueLove will be right beside you with the right tools, tips, and tricks to the 'soft life',” says Mbali.

Meet Mbali

Mbali spent 10 years working with TrueLove in various roles, including as editor between 2017 and 2022. In 2019, the vision and new direction that she brought to TrueLove captured the attention of FIPP (The International Federation of Periodical Publishers) and UPM (United Paper Mills), who named Mbali as the overall winner of their Rising Stars Award. Local and international advertising and marketing authorities have also taken note. Over the past two years, during her time as head of content at South Africa's number one online fashion retailer, Superbalist.com, Mbali worked on two Loerie award-winning campaigns as well as one Effie award-winning campaign.

Mbali’s eye for style and her knowledge of our local design community made her an essential part of the Superbalist team that created the corporate uniform for SA's newest airline, Lift. She was also on the creative team that brought you the hottest retail collaboration with visual artist Lulama Wolf. And now, after a year stretching her wings in the digital space, Mbali is back at TrueLove to lead this exciting new part of our journey.



