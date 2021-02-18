Magazines Company news South Africa

Topco Media announces the Public Sector Leaders February 2021 edition - A year of change ahead for SA

18 Feb 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
Publishing celebratory stories and current development insights, the Public Sector Leaders digimag highlights the success of public servants, catering to a monthly audience of more than 40,000 readers. The February edition of the publication includes valuable inside information and eye-opening opinions, comprehensive company and personal profiles on some of SA's most esteemed middle and senior leaders in the public service space.
For the month of February, The Public Sector Leaders digimag is zooming in on all things surrounding the commencement of the year for SA. From the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to what lies ahead for the health and education sectors – the publication investigates where the nation’s priorities should be in upcoming months. There is much work to be done but with the excellent public servants we have access to, our nation is bound to flourish.

This compelling edition features a special address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he details the continuation of support measures, tabled by civil society and organised labour, as well as enhancing accountability and performance of our country. Readers will also find a comprehensive summary of this year’s SONA, and meet the New Auditor-General SA, Tsakani Maluleke, as she becomes the first woman to hold a supreme audit position in the institution’s 109-year history!

Key features to look forward to in the February edition of Public Sector Leaders are:
  • A thoughtful tribute to the late Honourable Jackson Mthembu.
  • Meet trailblazer of the month, Rashmee Ragaven, senior manager for the DTI, who is advancing manufacturing investment in SA.
  • SAPPMA CEO, Jan Venter, talks about investing in the pipe infrastructure industry in South Africa - a vital factor in the growth of our economy.
  • A look at how Covid-19 is shaping the future of the agricultural, healthcare and education sectors.
  • Addressing water security in South Africa - going beyond scarcity and abundance.

Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the February edition of the Public Sector Leaderspublication on Issuu - Digital Publishing Platform here

*For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the March edition of the Public Sector Leaderspublication, please contact national project manager Emlyn Dunn:

Telephone: 086 000 9590
Mobile: 072 126 3962
Email: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: dti, Topco Media, SAPPMA, SONA, State of the Nation Address

