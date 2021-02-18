Topco Media announces the Public Sector Leaders February 2021 edition - A year of change ahead for SA

For the month of February, The Public Sector Leaders
digimag is zooming in on all things surrounding the commencement of the year for SA. From the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to what lies ahead for the health and education sectors – the publication investigates where the nation’s priorities should be in upcoming months. There is much work to be done but with the excellent public servants we have access to, our nation is bound to flourish.
This compelling edition features a special address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he details the continuation of support measures, tabled by civil society and organised labour, as well as enhancing accountability and performance of our country. Readers will also find a comprehensive summary of this year’s SONA, and meet the New Auditor-General SA, Tsakani Maluleke, as she becomes the first woman to hold a supreme audit position in the institution’s 109-year history!Key features to look forward to in the February edition of
Public Sector Leaders are:
- A thoughtful tribute to the late Honourable Jackson Mthembu.
- Meet trailblazer of the month, Rashmee Ragaven, senior manager for the DTI, who is advancing manufacturing investment in SA.
- SAPPMA CEO, Jan Venter, talks about investing in the pipe infrastructure industry in South Africa - a vital factor in the growth of our economy.
- A look at how Covid-19 is shaping the future of the agricultural, healthcare and education sectors.
- Addressing water security in South Africa - going beyond scarcity and abundance.
