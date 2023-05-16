Industries

Africa


Penguin Random House calls out illegal distribution of André de Ruyter's book

16 May 2023
A pirated PDF of André de Ruyter's Truth to Power is being illegal distributed, says the book publisher, Penguin Random House.
A pirated PDF of André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power is being illegal distributed, says the book publisher, Penguin Random House
A pirated PDF of André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power is being illegal distributed, says the book publisher, Penguin Random House

In a statement Penguin Random House says it is appalled by the dissemination of the book on WhatsApp Messenger.

“The distribution of pirated copies infringes our copyright as well as that of the author, and it is unlawful in terms of the Copyright Act of 1976.”

Furthermore the book publisher says, We wish to make clear to the public that the only way to obtain an ebook legally is to buy it from an ebook retailer or to borrow it from an authorised ebook library.”

It says that any copying or distribution of a pirated ebook, or any forwarding of a link to the pirated ebook, is unlawful.

“We will take legal action against individuals who are circulating pirated copies, which may include criminal complaints once we have collected all the necessary information.

“De Ruyter’s reaction when he learnt about the pirated ebook, “It seems in South Africa anything related to Eskom is prone to being stolen.”

The publishers thanked those individuals who have taken a stand in deleting the pirated copy and who instead have bought the book or the legal ebook.

Read more: ebook, publishing, WhatsApp, Penguin Random House, André de Ruyter

