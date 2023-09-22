Online sporting titles reap benefit of women's sporting events

Across the board, online publications have seen a decrease in pageviews, however, sporting titles have fared well, most likely due to both the Netball World Cup and Fifi Women's World Cup taking place at the beginning of August.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Online sporting titles have fared well in August due to the Netball World Cup and Fifa Women’s World Cup

News24, Netwerk24, Maroela Media, SuperSport and SNL24 dominated the first half of the top 10 online publications for the month.

Media24 continues to dominate the South African publishing landscape, outpacing other media by more than five times despite seeing a decrease in pageviews between July and August.

The latest figures provided by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard show the publishing giant’s numbers down from 312,147,409 in July to 310,616,160 in August.

Other publishers who have seen an increase in pageviews include DStv Online Sport up to 38,881,356 in August from 26,113,684 in July, and Broad Media, which owns MyBroadband and BusinessTech, amongst others, and saw an increase of 3,315,615 between July and August.