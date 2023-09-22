Industries

Africa


Online sporting titles reap benefit of women's sporting events

22 Sep 2023
Across the board, online publications have seen a decrease in pageviews, however, sporting titles have fared well, most likely due to both the Netball World Cup and Fifi Women's World Cup taking place at the beginning of August.
Source: © 123rf Online sporting titles have fared well in August due to the Netball World Cup and Fifa Women's World Cup
Source: © 123rf 123rf Online sporting titles have fared well in August due to the Netball World Cup and Fifa Women’s World Cup

News24, Netwerk24, Maroela Media, SuperSport and SNL24 dominated the first half of the top 10 online publications for the month.

Media24 continues to dominate the South African publishing landscape, outpacing other media by more than five times despite seeing a decrease in pageviews between July and August.

The latest figures provided by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard show the publishing giant’s numbers down from 312,147,409 in July to 310,616,160 in August.

Other publishers who have seen an increase in pageviews include DStv Online Sport up to 38,881,356 in August from 26,113,684 in July, and Broad Media, which owns MyBroadband and BusinessTech, amongst others, and saw an increase of 3,315,615 between July and August.

South Africa’s Top Online Publishers – August 2023
Media24310,616,160
Maroela Media43,182,211
DStv Online Sport38,881,356
Broad Media29,429,299
Gumtree25,481,990
The South African18,230,426
Daily Maverick12,199,315
Caxton 11,970,413
SABC4,259,809
Sunday World2,815,863
News24185,807,702
Netwerk2494,935,361
Maroela Media43,182,211
SuperSport38,881,356
SNL2426,484,725
Gumtree25,481,990
The South African18,229,858
Business Tech13,335,570
Daily Maverick12,199,315
Citizen11,970,413

NextOptions
online media, SuperSport, News24, Media 24, IAB, MyBroadband, sporting events, online publications, BusinessTech, Netwerk24, Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, Broad Media

