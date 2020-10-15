Online Media Company news South Africa

Surge in online advertising campaigns on MyBroadband

15 Oct 2020
Issued by: MyBroadband
MyBroadband has experienced a big increase in online advertising campaigns in recent months, which is excellent news for the South African ICT industry.

The South African economy is starting to recover from the biggest downturn in decades, and the ICT industry is leading the charge.

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have accelerated digital transformation and have forced companies to adapt.

This new way of operating has significantly increased the demand for a wide range of IT and telecoms products.

It has also changed the way ICT companies market their products, with a far bigger focus on digital marketing.

With the absence of industry conferences and with fewer people on the roads, companies have also moved their event, radio and outdoor budgets online.

How MyBroadband helps South African ICT companies to grow

This strategy has worked exceptionally well, and the performance of online campaigns on MyBroadband has been excellent – with far higher engagement levels than before the lockdown.

Record number of tech companies advertising on MyBroadband

The most popular and best-performing campaigns have been:
  • Sponsored content combined with social media promotions
  • Display advertising, especially home page or category takeovers
  • Video campaigns, like MyBroadband’s new online show What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou
  • The success of these campaigns bodes well for the South African ICT industry, as it shows there is strong demand for these services

MyBroadband's new online talk show is a hit - What's Next with Aki Anastasiou

Many South African ICT companies are now making the most of the economic recovery to grow their businesses and explore new opportunities.

MyBroadband
MyBroadband.co.za, founded in 2003, has quickly grown into South Africa's largest Information Technology website. The site provides its user base with a unique blend of news, social networking and industry interaction.
Read more: ICT, MyBroadband, advertising, Covid-19

