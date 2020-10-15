Woolworths and Loeries support young creative talent

Woolworths, in partnership with the Loeries, has supported the second edition of the Woolworths x Loeries Student Portfolio showcase, an initiative that aims to reshape work experience in the creative sector to meet the needs of both young people and business.

The shortlisted candidates for the Woolworths internship: Top, left to right: Luvo Zwide, Vickhal Roopram, Mukwela Majola, Mashudu Mabata. Bottom, left to right: Nina Matthee, Imraan Safla, Keenan Pillay, Mbali Sereko

Name of student Location Mashudu Mabata Deep North, Limpopo Imraan Safla Cape Town, Western Cape Keenan Pillay Cape Town, Western Cape Mbali Sereko Pretoria, Gauteng Mukwela Majola Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Nina Matthee Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Luvo Zwide Cape Town, Western Cape Vickhal Roopram Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

The initiative, which is benchmarked against the best programmes of their kind in the world, gives 75 communication and advertising students, from various institutions across Africa, a chance to showcase their work and skills, in an intensive four-week bootcamp. The programme also provides opportunity for mentorship, skills development, access to information and content and the chance to be hired by some of the biggest agencies across the region.“Woolworths recognises the enormous potential that young people have to drive economic growth and help our communities to thrive. We passionately believe the youth of our country are amongst the most powerful drivers of social change, and are committed to nurturing and developing our future creative thinkers,” says Kate Fordyce, head of the in-house creative agency at Woolworths.Through this project, one student will be awarded a 12 month internship with Woolworths's in-house creative agency, which will provide further exposure and experience across all creative disciplines and platforms.Woolworths has always believed skills development is a key enabler to empowerment and transformation, not only for the company, but also for the retail sector and the country. It has been actively involved in making a difference in South Africa, through number of initiatives and partnerships, including the MySchoolMyVillageMyPlanet programme, Educare and Eduplant programmes, and contribution of educator material and support through its educational programmes.“The impact of the Woolworths Loeries Portfolio Bootcamp will resonate strongly with the creative industry as it will allow the best new talent to find opportunities in the creative industry. The bootcamp judges represent major agencies and brands thereby ensuring that the 75 students will come out the four week process with actual skills that will set them on a path to be the next generation of influential creatives,” says Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.