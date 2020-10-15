IAB SA chair announced

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa has announced the appointment of Haydn Townsend, managing director of Accenture Interactive, as its new chairperson.
With over 25 years’ experience in cross-functional advertising and marketing, Townsend is well-equipped to spearhead the IAB SA and champion the growth and evolution of the South African interactive and digital advertising industry. As new marketing technology comes to the fore, fundamentally changing the way we do business, the industry must be able to adapt rapidly and scale efficiently in order to keep up with relevant international trends.“The days of dividing digital and analogue or on and offline in business are officially over. Marketing and communications are no different. As we unlock the power of 5G and edge computing, all previously traditional channels such as TV, radio and outdoor now come online and can be bought programmatically. With all this in motion, the IAB South Africa is set to not only help marketers, agencies and publishers navigate this exciting world, but also help lead them. There has never been a more exciting time to step into this role and support the incredible work from over 100 industry leaders who volunteer their time and expertise to drive the industry forward,”
says Townsend.
Prior to joining Accenture, Townsend was group CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Africa where he worked with clients including Telkom, Standard Bank, BMW, Shell and many more. Some of his previous positions include CEO at Pangea Ultima, executive director: strategy at The Jupiter Drawing Room, CEO of Trinergy Brand Connectors and deputy MD of Ogilvy JHB. Townsend has served as an IAB SA executive board member since October 2019 and is a member of the IAB SA’s Transformation Council, which spearheads the IAB’s priority strategy of transforming the South African advertising and marketing landscape to one of diversity and inclusivity.
Townsend succeeds Alistair Mokoena, who remains on the IAB SA executive board and stepped down from the chairpersonship as his appointment as CEO of Google South Africa no longer met the constitutional criteria for IAB chair. Townsend will lead the IAB SA executive board alongside Claire Cobbledick, drector and GM of Gumtree South Africa, who serves as the IAB SA vice-chair.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is a non-profit, non-government trade group that champions the media and marketing industries, empowering them in an ever-evolving digital economy.
