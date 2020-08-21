Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Record number of tech companies advertising on MyBroadband

21 Aug 2020
Issued by: MyBroadband
MyBroadband launched a record number of new advertising campaigns in recent months as South African companies look for value for money and the best return on investment.

This was driven in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, which changed the way people work and play.

A mass migration to online news and digital services has taken place, making digital advertising the best option for companies who want to reach their target market.

Fewer people are on the roads and physical conferences have been banned, too, resulting in companies moving their outdoor, radio and events budgets online.

Furthermore, online advertising provides the best return on investment in South Africa – which was another driving factor in the increase in online campaigns.

Sponsored articles, display ads, social media

The biggest growth area during the lockdown was content marketing, which includes sponsored articles, social media posts and newsletters.
Companies also increased their spend on display advertising, including banner ads and home page takeovers.

Another popular marketing tool is online video, including MyBroadband’s new What’s Next series.

MyBroadband marketing director Cara Muller said she is seeing excellent results from these online campaigns, especially when they incorporate social media promotions.

“These campaigns have been very effective at reaching the right audience and creating awareness,” Muller said.

Muller expects the spike in online campaigns to continue for the rest of the year as companies look to maximise the effectiveness of their marketing spend.

MyBroadbandMyBroadband.co.za, founded in 2003, has quickly grown into South Africa's largest Information Technology website. The site provides its user base with a unique blend of news, social networking and industry interaction.
