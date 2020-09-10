Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

How MyBroadband helps South African ICT companies to grow

10 Sep 2020
Issued by: MyBroadband
MyBroadband has helped hundreds of South African IT and telecoms companies to increase their brand awareness and sign up new customers.

To ensure companies get the best return on investment (ROI) on their marketing spend, MyBroadband has a simple strategy:
  • Find the right audience for the company’s products and services.
  • Design a message that will resonate with this audience.
  • Distribute this message to the audience through MyBroadband’s digital and social media channels.
An important ingredient in this strategy is to tell the target audience, which problem is solved instead of just telling them about the products offered.

The best place in South Africa to reach IT decision-makers

MyBroadband is the largest IT publication in South Africa and offers IT and telecoms companies the best marketing reach and exceptional campaign performance...

This message is tailored to engage the audience and tell them how the products can add value to them and their company.

It is then distributed to the right audience through MyBroadband’s digital and social media channels using the latest targeting tools.

The results from these campaigns are excellent. They create excellent brand awareness among the desired audiences and experience far higher engagement rates.

Case study – mobile app development company Codehesion

Codehesion partnered with MyBroadband to increase the company’s brand awareness and to send potential clients to its website.

The target audience is business owners and executives who are the ICT decision makers in their company (CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, and IT managers).

The campaign created a simple message to tell the target audience about Codehesion’s strengths and how they can help companies to get a world-class mobile app.

To distribute this message MyBroadband used a combination of sponsored content, newsletters, social media promotions, and mobile banners.

The results were exceptional. MyBroadband sent a large number of business owners and executives to Codehesion’s website, which resulted in many qualified leads and millions of rands in business.

The image below shows the performance of Codehesion’s marketing campaign on MyBroadband.
click to enlarge
