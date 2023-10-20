Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuProvantageAAA School of AdvertisingTractor OutdoorGfK – An NIQ CompanyAdvertising Media ForumeMediaOFM RadioTDMCInvibes AdvertisingHelmMotherland OMNiDelta Victor BravoBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Research News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Retail Media: The advertising story of the decade with global advertising spend set to reach $128.2bn

20 Oct 2023
The rise of retail media in the advertising landscape has been quick, with its global advertising spend poised to reach $128.2bn this year.
Source: © Warc A new forecast by Warc puts global retail media ad investment at $141.7bn for 2024
Source: © Warc Warc A new forecast by Warc puts global retail media ad investment at $141.7bn for 2024

This is according to Warc Media’s latest Global Ad Trends report, which has forecast that global retail media as investment will be $141,7bn for 2024, up 10.2% year-on-year.

It adds that retail media is on track to overtake linear TV as the third-largest channel by spend within a few years.

Retail Media: The advertising story of the decade with global advertising spend set to reach $128.2bn

The Report examines the surging levels of retail media ad investment, and the potential challenges for brands, and includes industry expert commentary about the future of retail data as an enabler of effectiveness across the media landscape.

“Retail Media has been the advertising story of the decade so far. The unfashionable and often informal world of trade and shopper marketing has transformed into a $128.2bn digital advertising behemoth. What comes next will be less spectacular but more significant to brands, as deterministic retail media data begins to inform campaigns across the media landscape,” says Alex Brownsell, head of content, Warc Media.

Source:
Warc & Amazon Ads research: Marketing Mix Modelling resurges as retail landscape changes

12 Jul 2023

Key findings

The key findings outlined are:

  • Amazon is set to supplant Alibaba as the world’s largest retail media owner by ad revenue this year

    • The growth in retail media is dominated by Alibaba and Amazon. Between them, they earned an estimated $80bn in advertising revenue in 2022, equivalent to more than two-thirds (68.3%) of global retail media investment.

    Amazon occupies more than four-fifths (87.8%) of the market outside of China, according to Warc estimates, and is forecast to earn $45.4bn in ad revenue this year per Warc Media.

    Its 20.4% year-on-year ad revenue should see Amazon supplant Alibaba as the world’s largest retail media owner this year. Amazon is forecast to further accelerate in 2024, as its ad revenue reaches $52.7bn (+16%), compared to $42.1bn (+1.4%) for Alibaba.

    Retail Media: The advertising story of the decade with global advertising spend set to reach $128.2bn

  • Retail media, primarily used to drive sales, is moving beyond paid search formats

    • For most marketers, retail media remains a lower funnel channel to drive sales conversion: less than a third (30%) of respondents surveyed by Warc and the Digital Shelf Institute use retail media to build brand awareness.

    However, retail media networks are increasingly moving beyond search formats into video, audio and out-of-home through cross-channel partnerships, such as Walmart’s tie-up with Roku and Kroger’s deal with Pandora. This enables the unlocking of upper-funnel ad dollars with brand-building formats to improve campaign effectiveness.

    Mudit Jaju, global commerce media lead, Publicis Groupe, says, “To me, the most exciting thing happening is that retail media is no longer limited as this end-of-the-funnel conversion channel.”

  • Retail media is becoming a 'pay to play' environment for advertisers

    • Analysis of Warc Digital Commerce’s latest dComm Index data for Amazon found that Starbucks has emerged into a leadership position in the coffee and tea category following it having the highest (9.1%) paid share of voice (SOV) in the category.

    Warc's analysis observed that a one percentage point change in Starbucks’ paid SOV is typically followed by a c.$1.6m increase or decline in Amazon sales.
Online shoppers abandon a purchase if delivery options not available
Online shoppers abandon a purchase if delivery options not available

2 days ago

Read a complimentary sample report of WARC Global Ad Trends: Retail media’s path to consolidation here.

A Warc podcast discussing the findings outlined in the report is available to tune into from today.

NextOptions
Read more: media, marketing, Amazon, Publicis Groupe, Alibaba, WARC, Alex Brownsell

Related

Image supplied. The Next Creative Leaders 2023 (NCL) 70-strong jury from 27 different countries includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East
One Show's Next Creative Leaders' jury includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East1 hour ago
Want to sell on Amazon? 8 questions to ask in your preparation
Prebo DigitalWant to sell on Amazon? 8 questions to ask in your preparation21 hours ago
Lungi Molefe is a senior art director. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Lungi Molefe, senior art director at IMA SA22 hours ago
Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king
Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king23 hours ago
Grant Plemming, managing director of the Racket Club. Source: Supplied.
Experiential marketing's future: Integration and innovation anchored in data1 day ago
Source: WPP WPP has announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&r to VML. (L to r:) Jon Cook, VML global CEO and Mel Edwards ,VML global president
Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R unite to create the world's largest creative company2 days ago
Source: © 123rf The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) has been launched by the Competition Commission (Commission)
Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) into media content distribution launches2 days ago
Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now
Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now2 days ago

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz