One Show's Next Creative Leaders' jury includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East

Image supplied. The Next Creative Leaders 2023 (NCL) 70-strong jury from 27 different countries includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East

A free global competition, NCL recognises women and non-binary creatives on the rise from The One Club for Creativity, in partnership with The 3% Movement.

Now in its ninth year, the NCL is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

NCL 2023 judges in Middle East & Africa are:

Kevo Abba, stylist, art director, visual artist, Kevo Abbra Styling & Art Studio, Nairobi



Shadi Al Hiroub, CCO, Menamonsters, Dubai



Diogo Borges, executive creative tech director, ‿ and us, Dubai



Sarah Guessoum, creative strategy lead, TikTok, Dubai



Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan, ECD, Publicis Groupe, Ikoyi, Lagos



Chesang’ Koech, senior writer, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi



Manal Naji, associate CD, Leo Burnett, Beirut



Brian Njagi, CD, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi



Neema Nouse, writer, The Odd Number, Johannesburg



Jason Velasquez Burayag, senior CD, Socialize/We Are Social, Dubai

The complete list of 2023 jurors can be viewed here.

Eligible participants for NCL are those stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.

To make the NCL as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter, with a strong push for candidates to self-nominate. Winners will be announced in February 2024.

Along with naming global winners based on the highest jury scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America.

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

Winners have their work showcased on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels, and potential opportunities to speak on the annual Next Creative Leaders panel. The global winners also get a dedicated profile article on The One Club website.

Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by 1 December 2023.