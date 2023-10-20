Industries

The One Club for Creativity

One Show's Next Creative Leaders' jury includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East

20 Oct 2023
The Next Creative Leaders 2023 (NCL) 70-strong jury from 27 different countries includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East.
Image supplied. The Next Creative Leaders 2023 (NCL) 70-strong jury from 27 different countries includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East
Image supplied. The Next Creative Leaders 2023 (NCL) 70-strong jury from 27 different countries includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East

A free global competition, NCL recognises women and non-binary creatives on the rise from The One Club for Creativity, in partnership with The 3% Movement.

Now in its ninth year, the NCL is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

The Jury has been announced. Source: Supplied.
The One Club for Creativity announces Jury Presidents for The One Show

2 days ago

NCL 2023 judges in Middle East & Africa

NCL 2023 judges in Middle East & Africa are:

  • Kevo Abba, stylist, art director, visual artist, Kevo Abbra Styling & Art Studio, Nairobi
  • Shadi Al Hiroub, CCO, Menamonsters, Dubai
  • Diogo Borges, executive creative tech director, ‿ and us, Dubai
  • Sarah Guessoum, creative strategy lead, TikTok, Dubai
  • Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan, ECD, Publicis Groupe, Ikoyi, Lagos
  • Chesang’ Koech, senior writer, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi
  • Manal Naji, associate CD, Leo Burnett, Beirut
  • Brian Njagi, CD, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi
  • Neema Nouse, writer, The Odd Number, Johannesburg
  • Jason Velasquez Burayag, senior CD, Socialize/We Are Social, Dubai

The complete list of 2023 jurors can be viewed here.

Source: © ArabAD The UAE Impact BBDO, Dubai has been awarded three LIA Gold for itsSchoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM
Impact BBDO Dubai awarded five Gold and a Bronze at the London International Awards

By 3 days ago

Eligible participants for NCL are those stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.

To make the NCL as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter, with a strong push for candidates to self-nominate. Winners will be announced in February 2024.

Along with naming global winners based on the highest jury scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America.

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

Source: Gallo Images Ogilvy SA was named Loeries Agency of the Year and Ogilvy was named Regional Agency of the Year
#Loeries2023: Ogilvy SA named Agency of the Year

7 Oct 2023

Winners have their work showcased on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels, and potential opportunities to speak on the annual Next Creative Leaders panel. The global winners also get a dedicated profile article on The One Club website.

Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by 1 December 2023.

