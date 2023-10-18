The One Club for Creativity announces Jury Presidents for The One Show

The One Club for Creativity has announced the first cohort of esteemed global creative leaders who will serve as Jury Presidents for The One Show 2024.

The Jury has been announced. Source: Supplied.

This represents the first time in its 51-year history that The One Show will have Jury Presidents. These top creatives from around the world will lead judging for each discipline, and have a vote on the work.

Jury Presidents:

Brand-Side/In-House: Rapha Abreu , global VP, design, The Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta

, global VP, design, Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta Branded Entertainment: Geoff Edwards , ECD, Brand, Gale, Los Angeles

, ECD, Brand, Gale, Los Angeles Creative Effectiveness: Carmen Rodriguez , global chief growth officer, partner, GUT, Miami

, global chief growth officer, partner, GUT, Miami Creative Use of Data, Creative Use of Technology: Kaleeta McDale , chief experience design officer, VMLY&R, Atlanta

, chief experience design officer, VMLY&R, Atlanta Cultural Driver: Jayanta Jenkins , VP, creative, Starbucks, Seattle

, VP, creative, Starbucks, Seattle Direct Marketing: Ari Weiss , global CCO, DDB Worldwide, New York

, global CCO, DDB Worldwide, New York Experiential & Immersive, Integrated: Danilo Boer , global creative partner, FCB Global, New York

, global creative partner, FCB Global, New York Film & Video: Jason Campbell , CCO, Translation, Culver City

, CCO, Translation, Culver City Fusion Pencil: Keka Morelle , CCO, Latam, Ogilvy, São Paulo

, CCO, Latam, Ogilvy, São Paulo Gaming: Francine Li, global head of marketing, Riot Games, Los Angeles

global head of marketing, Riot Games, Los Angeles Green Pencil: Mikki Brunner , worldwide ECD, Garnier, Publicis Conseil, Paris

, worldwide ECD, Garnier, Publicis Conseil, Paris Health & Wellness, Pharma: Laura Florence , CCO, Havas Health & You, São Paulo

, CCO, Havas Health & You, São Paulo IP & Product Design: Heather Bosch , ECD, Consumer Products & Retail, IDEO, Cambridge

, ECD, Consumer Products & Retail, IDEO, Cambridge Moving Image Craft & Production: Nina Aaldering , film director, Amsterdam

, film director, Amsterdam Music & Sound Craft: Brian Yessian , Partner, CCO, Yessian Music and Sound Design, New York

, Partner, CCO, Yessian Music and Sound Design, New York Out of Home, Print & Promotional: Pancho Cassis , global CCO, partner, DAVID, Madrid

, global CCO, partner, DAVID, Madrid Public Relations: Emma De La Fosse , CCO, Edelman, London

, CCO, Edelman, London Social Media: Shannon (Haynes) Washington , CCO, R/GA US, New York

, CCO, R/GA US, New York Sustainable Development Goals Pencil: Nick Garrett, global lead partner, marketing & commerce, Deloitte, Sydney

The One Show 2024 Jury Presidents for Design, Interactive, Online & Mobile/Interactive & Mobile Craft, and Radio & Audio disciplines will be announced shortly.

In addition, members of The One Club Board of Directord will for the first time be present during judging, serving as non-voting facilitators in jury discussions.

“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s introduction of Jury Presidents, all the most senior-level global creative leaders, will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”

Entries to The One Show 2024 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Super-early entry deadline for the greatest savings is November 3, 2023. Early entry deadline is 15 December 2023, with the regular deadline 26 January 2024. The extended deadline is 16 February 2024, and final deadline 1 March 2024.

The One Show 2024 juries will be announced in December, with early judging starting in January 2024. Finalists will be announced in April 2024, and Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be unveiled during Creative Week in New York, 13-17 May 2024.

Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and One Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.