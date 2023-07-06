Agency Scope part of SA agency and marketing industry culture

When research for undertaken for the first time for Agency Scopen in South Africa nobody really knew what Scopen was or what it was attempting to achieve. Now it is part of the agency and marketing industry culture.

Agency Scope Source: © 123rf 123rf Already within the first three weeks of fieldwork over 150 marketers committed to an interview for

“Word in the industry was, ‘what is this Agency Scope story?’ Now, it’s part of the calendar,” says Johanna McDowell, Scopen partner and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS).

Already within the first three weeks of fieldwork over 150 marketers committed to an interview.

Who’s behind the numbers

It is intended that the composition sample for Scopen 2023-2024 will include interviews with more than 300 leading marketers from 250 companies.

Over and above that there will be input from agencies and media owners via online, much shorter surveys.

The face-to-face interviews comprise more leading marketing professionals, decision-makers in the marketing and communications industry from the largest companies by ad spend across marketing and agency industries.

Data is sourced not only from CMO but CTO with invaluable technical knowledge; but also key digital leaders whose feedback in this digital era rank with the C-suites in importance.

Fieldwork will continue until the end of August, with results presented to industry from the end of October.

SA: An important country partner

Cesar Vacchiano, President and CEO of Scopen, notes that the strategy in extending the research to more companies and their key players is the vital feedback that highlights the growth and challenges of all sectors.

“Both the industry recognition and our extended research reflects the importance of Agency Scope in South Africa, where it has achieved the levels we see in other countries like Brazil, Spain, Colombia, China – also emerging markets,” he says.

“South Africa’s value to Scopen as a country with a robust creative reputation and well-regarded industry image is noted globally.

“It has been a very important country partner for Scopen over the last eight years and has shown me that our belief in South Africa was reciprocated by your belief in Agency Scope,” he adds.

From the start, Vacchiano believed the uniqueness of the Agency Scope study would be something South Africa’s marketers and agencies would embrace, as there was nothing like it here before.

McDowell and Vacchiano agree that industry response to Agency Scope’s growth in stature makes it an essential tool for marketers and agencies in South Africa.

“When we look back at to the first time we undertook the research here, nobody really knew what Scopen was or what it was attempting to achieve,” says McDowell. “Word in the industry was, ‘what is this Agency Scope story?’ Now, it’s part of the calendar.”

The fifth wave

As the fifth time the research is being undertaken in South Africa, McDowell says this recognition from the industry is gratifying.

“It is now used as benchmark,” she asserts, “and when agencies are listing their credentials, their position in Agency Scope is something they include, chiefly with regard to the industry’s recognition of them and their competence levels.

“It’s not just the agencies touting this information – it is because marketers have recognised the value of Agency Scope that it has become so important to the agencies. The value of the research content and its findings has grown to industry standard level, which we’re very proud of,” she says.

An overwhelmingly positive response

“We look forward to the research and its analysis making an even greater positive impact for marketers and agencies,” says McDowell.

Commenting on the reception the study has received from marketers and agencies, McDowell says, “Sentiment among industry leaders is overwhelmingly positive, indicating that Agency Scope is firmly part of our industry culture now.”

She adds: “It is discussed and recognised by industry as the authority on how marketers are thinking about agencies and how they view the challenges they face in their own environment, and the ripple effect this has on their agency partners.”