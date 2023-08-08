Industries

Shaping the future of influence: Ogilvy PR and Influence strengthens leadership team

8 Aug 2023
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy Public Relations amplifies its strategic expertise with the appointment of Sanesh Maharaj, who joins the business as the new head of influence. This strategic addition to the leadership team marks a significant milestone in Ogilvy's commitment to providing innovative and impactful communication solutions to its clients.
Sanesh Maharaj, newly appointed head of influence at Ogilvy PR
Sanesh Maharaj, newly appointed head of influence at Ogilvy PR

Ogilvy Public Relations’ new offering, InfluenceO will leverage the power of influencers, thought leaders, and creative storytelling to deliver impact and performance to clients. As the head of influence, Sanesh brings a wealth of expertise to Ogilvy with a career spanning over 15 years, in the communications and marketing industries. Known for his exceptional business-led tenacity and deep understanding of influencer marketing, Sanesh plays a vital role in pivoting the business to new heights and territories.

“My goal is to enable an earned-first creative approach for our clients to experience influencer-led campaigns, intersecting through traditional and new media spaces to build meaningful and lasting connections with their current and future consumers, and business-to-business advocacy,” says Sanesh. “In this new era of influence, which continues to disrupt and demand attention, agencies have to equip brands with more opportunities to make this transition through channels of influence.”

The InfluenceO is a tech platform and end-to-end programme equipped to deliver a full spectrum of influence for greater impact in real-time consumer engagement for brands and their products; fuelled by creativity, driven by data, and powered by relationships.

"Sanesh’s unique blend of expertise in modern marketing and communications will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions that connect with people and drive meaningful impact,” says Samantha Presbury, managing director at Ogilvy Public Relations. “We look forward to the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

In an ever-evolving media landscape, Ogilvy Public Relations remains at the forefront of specialised communication solutions for brands. The addition of Sanesh reinforces the agency's commitment to delivering modern marketing solutions, with cutting-edge strategies that effectively engage audiences and amplify brand messaging.

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

