IAB South Africa collaborates with ARB to launch the first Content Creator Charter

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has launched the South African Content Creator Charter.

(Image supplied)

There is a need for a set of guiding principles that promote ethical and transparent practices in response to the meteoric rise of the South African creator economy.

Spearheaded by the organisation’s Influencer Marketing Committee, the Charter aims to establish a strong foundation for mutually beneficial relationships between marketers, content creators and their audiences.

By outlining shared values and expectations, it seeks to foster a more inclusive, professional and ethical industry.

Importance of self-regulation

“As the creator economy continues to evolve, we must establish a shared vision for ethical and responsible practices,” says Sanesh Maharaj, member of the IAB SA Influencer Marketing Committee and head of influence at Ogilvy South Africa.

“The Charter serves as a guiding document, outlining the principles and standards to help us build a more sustainable and trustworthy industry for creators and marketers.“We are extremely pleased to have collaborated with the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) on this.

“Their contribution and endorsement further cements the importance of self-regulation within the industry and paves the way for future regulatory frameworks.”

First iteration of its kind

Gail Schimmel, CEO of ARB, says ARB is proud to endorse the South African Content Creator Charter, which will be the first iteration of its kind in the country.

“We’re excited to have worked with the IAB on this project. The professionalisation of influencers is a key concern in creating a trusted and ethical advertising space around influencer marketing.

“Every aspect of the Charter is focused on giving responsible influencers the tools to behave ethically and will hopefully increase professional, authentic influencer content.”

Key principles

Two Charters have been created, one each for marketers (brands and agency representatives) and content creators (creators, influencers and their respective management).

The key principles of both Charters include:

Encouraging a collaborative, respectful and professional environment between marketers and content creators.

Prioritising consumer trust by ensuring clear disclosure of relationships between creators and brands.

Emphasising adherence to guidelines set by ARB and other relevant bodies.

Prohibiting misleading or false claims and encouraging open engagement with consumer questions.

Safeguarding personal data and respecting user privacy.

Publicly commit

Creators and marketers who choose to participate in this initiative are encouraged to publicly commit to the Charter’s principles by downloading a customisable template on the IAB South Africa website, which they can share across their own platforms.

Creators and marketers will also be provided with a badge to display on their public social profiles.

Agencies and brands that have already officially adopted the Charter include The Media Shop, Humanz, Dentsu, Ogilvy, Fluence Africa, DStv, Republic PR, Chimera Creative and Special Effects Media.

“The IAB South Africa is committed to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem and the Content Creator Charter is a significant step towards that goal.

“By promoting ethical standards and best practices, we aim to build a more trustworthy and reputable industry that benefits both creators and marketers,” concludes Chris Borain, acting CEO of IAB SA.

Download the South African Content Creator Charter here.