27 years of fuelling township talent: Andani.Africa celebrates TotalEnergies and Buskaid partnership

Music has the power to transcend boundaries and strengthen communities. Its undeniable force of expression, upliftment and transformation has changed the trajectory of many young aspiring string musicians in Diepkloof, Soweto, since 1997 through Buskaid Music School. As Buskaid’s first sponsor, TotalEnergies has fulfilled its long-standing commitment to social impact through its support of arts and culture educational programmes. This partnership has supported key initiatives of the Buskaid Trust including skills development and youth employment.

Thousands of young people have had the benefit of learning a stringed instrument and numbers of them are now employed at the school as teachers and performers, as well as in the wider arts community in South Africa. Its flagship ensemble (currently 16 -20 members) has toured internationally 26 times and has been invited to perform at many high-profile and corporate events.

Andani.Africa celebrates this harmonious partnership between a multinational corporation and a local non-profit arts organisation, which demonstrates the possibilities of long-term collaborations that promote access to equal opportunities and drive impactful socio-economic change, especially in impoverished communities. Furthermore, this mutually beneficial synergy has equally achieved phenomenal growth for Buskaid, while elevating TotalEnergies’ reputation across Africa’s fuel and energy sector and meeting their strategic objectives.

The lack of resources, inadequate governmental support and teacher shortages have restricted access to musical training at school level, particularly in public schools. Therefore, we commend this collaboration for bringing creative expression to township and rural communities and creating profound value for society.

The economic impact of the arts in South Africa is well documented, contributing close to R161m in 2022 and 3.1% of the GDP. Considering the 32.9% unemployment rate in South Africa, investing in arts education and training programmes at grassroots level has the potential to drive skills development, youth employment and enhance creative innovations for job creation. Corporates are encouraged to not only view social initiatives as mandatory duties, but also to harness their potential to tackle wider societal challenges in more impactful and sustainable ways.

Should your company’s strategic goals be aligned with this dynamic partnership model but you seek further motivation on the possible return on initiative, allow us to reinforce your hunch with current and relevant research. The creative economy is bursting with opportunity from its creatives and creative organisations.

At Andani.Africa, we provide key insights into the opportunities that exist in the creative and cultural industries (CCIs) and offer strategic advisory on how to leverage and optimise your business goals. Should your organisation be exploring ways in which to create social impact in communities through arts and culture and want to make informed decisions, visit us at www.andani.africa, email us acirfa.inadna@olom and follow us @andani.africa on all social media platforms.



