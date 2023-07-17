WPRD2023: Rwanda harnesses PR in the fight against NCD

Public Relations (PR) is a powerful awareness creator and educator (PR) as this example from Rwanda, where PR has been used to promote healthcare public awareness shows.

Image supplied. Health workers conduct Hepatitis test during the celebration of World Hepatitis Day at Remera health centre

The government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Health and the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, have used PR to launch public awareness campaigns to educate the public about the risks and symptoms of non-communicable diseases (NCD), such as hypertension and diabetes.

Public relations campaigns can be an effective tool in the fight against non-communicable diseases by raising awareness about the risks and symptoms of NCD, promoting healthy lifestyle choices, and supporting public health campaigns.

Such campaigns can be used to communicate with the public through various channels such as news releases, social media, and community events.

They can also be used to build relationships with key stakeholders such as government officials, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.

Additionally, PR provides accurate and up-to-date information about NCD and the impact of different related policies.

Reducing the burden of NCD

Overall, PR plays an important role in reducing the burden of NCD by educating the public, promoting healthy behaviours and supporting public health initiatives.

In addition, PR strategies are used to raise awareness about NCD, educate the public about risk factors and prevention, and promote healthy behaviour. This can be done through a variety of channels, including social media, traditional media, and community outreach programmes.

Rwanda’s health sector has also used PR to promote healthy lifestyle choices, such as regular physical activity and healthy eating, through events such as Kigali Car Free Day which takes place every first and third Sunday of the month, sports tournaments, and health fairs.

Community-based initiatives such as health clubs and community health workers, also play an important role in raising awareness about NCD and promoting healthy behaviours.

These initiatives use PR to communicate with the community and engage them in health education and promotion activities.