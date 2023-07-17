Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopWoodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing & Parts News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mercedes-Benz SA appoints Justin Jacobs as its new media specialist

17 Jul 2023
Justin Jacobs has been appointed as Mercedes-Benz South Africa's (MBSA) new media specialist, effective immediately.
Justin Jacobs | image supplied
Justin Jacobs | image supplied

As the new media specialist Jacobs is responsible for overseeing MBSA's media strategy and engagement, which encompasses the management of all media inquiries and requests, as well as the coordination of the manufacturer's Friends of the Brand programme.

With a career spanning 13 years, Jacobs has predominantly worked as an automotive journalist and content creator, amassing a wealth of knowledge in the current automotive media landscape.

He has contributed motoring content to a diverse range of esteemed publications across various platforms, including leading newspapers, magazines, and online publications. His involvement in the ever-evolving social media realm has been particularly notable.

"Justin's innovative and creative approach will undoubtedly be an asset to the team's capabilities and contribute to the continued success of Mercedes-Benz in the market," MBSA said in a statement.

NextOptions
Read more: MBSA, Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Mercedes-Benz



Related

Mercedes-AMG C43 differentiates from the rest of the C-class with signature AMG visual upgrades. Source: Supplied
Review: Mercedes-AMG C4319 hours ago
Driving into the future: A Q&A with Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Mark Raine
Driving into the future: A Q&A with Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Mark Raine13 Jun 2023
Behind the wheel: Testing the new Mercedes-Benz C Class - power, efficiency, and elegance
Behind the wheel: Testing the new Mercedes-Benz C Class - power, efficiency, and elegance9 Jun 2023
BMW vs Mercedes-Benz: premium sales race after Q1 2023
BMW vs Mercedes-Benz: premium sales race after Q1 202313 Apr 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQE. The new business avant-garde
Mercedes-Benz EQE. The new business avant-garde23 Jan 2023
The Mercedes-Benz EQB: All electric family seven-seater SUV
The Mercedes-Benz EQB: All electric family seven-seater SUV9 Jan 2023
Mercedes-Benz SA's chairman of the board retires
Mercedes-Benz SA's chairman of the board retires22 Dec 2022
Q&A with Mercedez-Benz's Selvin Govender
Q&A with Mercedez-Benz's Selvin Govender18 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz