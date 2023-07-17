Mercedes-Benz SA appoints Justin Jacobs as its new media specialist

Justin Jacobs has been appointed as Mercedes-Benz South Africa's (MBSA) new media specialist, effective immediately.

Justin Jacobs | image supplied

As the new media specialist Jacobs is responsible for overseeing MBSA's media strategy and engagement, which encompasses the management of all media inquiries and requests, as well as the coordination of the manufacturer's Friends of the Brand programme.

With a career spanning 13 years, Jacobs has predominantly worked as an automotive journalist and content creator, amassing a wealth of knowledge in the current automotive media landscape.

He has contributed motoring content to a diverse range of esteemed publications across various platforms, including leading newspapers, magazines, and online publications. His involvement in the ever-evolving social media realm has been particularly notable.

"Justin's innovative and creative approach will undoubtedly be an asset to the team's capabilities and contribute to the continued success of Mercedes-Benz in the market," MBSA said in a statement.