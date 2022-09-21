Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

APO GroupWunderman ThompsonPublisher's ToolboxSpark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioDentsuThe Hardy BoyseMediaSmoke Customer IntelligenceDStvSocial PlacesTopco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior - Midweight Writer Johannesburg
  • Programme Manager Somerset West
  • Communications Manager George
  • Content Creator and Community Manager Johannesburg
  • Intern Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Copywriters Durban
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Freelance Integrated Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Digital Copywriter Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Former head writer and content strategist of Edelman Africa joins APO Group

    21 Sep 2022
    Issued by: APO Group
    Lindsay Farley will lead APO Group's content team in devising holistic content strategies, drafting press releases, thought leadership pieces, and other content.
    Lindsay Farley, newly appointed vice president of Editorial and Content Strategy at APO Group
    Lindsay Farley, newly appointed vice president of Editorial and Content Strategy at APO Group

    APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Farley as vice president of Editorial and Content Strategy.

    Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Farley joins APO Group after a highly successful spell as head writer and content strategist for Edelman Africa. Her role at APO Group will see her take on strategic project work for some of the company’s multinational clients as they look to develop their operations on the African continent.

    Farley will lead APO Group’s content team in devising holistic content strategies, drafting press releases, thought leadership pieces, and other content to help clients engage with African media across the continent. She will also join APO Group’s management team.

    Farley has more than 25 years’ experience in public relations and marketing. In a rich and varied career, she has worked in corporate, advertising, and communications agencies, publishing, and as a private consultant, but her core strength lies in understanding a client’s wider business strategies, and crafting content to help them achieve their goals.

    While at Edelman Africa, Farley developed thought-leadership and opinion editorials for the firm’s technology, banking and finance, and healthcare clients. These included Standard Bank, Deloitte, Lenovo, DP World, Dimension Data, Roche, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Telkom, Syspro, GE, and Intelsat.

    Prior to that, Lindsay worked for 14 years as a private consultant, including a five-year spell as executive editor and senior writer for South Africa Deluxe magazine, a quarterly print publication aimed at high-net-worth individuals. She fine-tuned the magazine’s strategic direction and grew the focus areas to include a business section in which she regularly interviewed top local and international business leaders. In this role, Farley regularly wrote for luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, Montblanc, Bentley, Breitling, Chanel, Jaeger LeCoultre, Longines, Omega, Piaget, and RJ-Romaine Jerome, among others.

    Farley’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for APO Group. The company reported an increase in revenue of 88% in the first semester of 2022, compared to the first semester of 2021, and it is the only public relations agency that can claim to have truly pan-African reach, with a media network that stretches across all 54 African nations, and a team of experts operating ‘on-the-ground’ all over the continent.

    This success has helped APO Group build lasting relationships with prominent multinational organisations such as Canon, FIFA, or Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Farley and her team are committed to helping them tell positive stories that resonate with both African and international audiences.

    “I’m thrilled to have joined the APO Group family,” said Farley, vice president of Editorial and Content Strategy at APO Group. “It’s already clear that the values shared by everyone at the company are closely aligned to my own. APO Group is a company that is very client-focused and is also committed to seeing Africa thrive on the international stage. We have a strong, dedicated and exceptionally talented team and it is a pleasure to work alongside people with a shared passion for telling positive stories that are helping to change the narrative about Africa.”

    “Lindsay’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to provide exceptional service to our clients by making sure we hire the best people. Lindsay has a proven track record in producing compelling content for some of the biggest brands in the world, so I know she will be instrumental in helping our clients to thrive in Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group. “I am absolutely delighted that we have attracted someone of Lindsay's calibre as our vice president of Editorial and Content Strategy."

    NextOptions
    APO Group
    Founded in 2007, APO Group is the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.
    Read more: Telkom, Standard Bank, Deloitte, Louis Vuitton, Canon, Dimension Data, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Lenovo, Intelsat, DP World, SYSPRO, Montblanc, Piaget, APO Group, Edelman Africa, Liquid Intelligent Technologies

    Related

    APO Group appoints former PwC South Africa head of media relations as its content development specialist
    APO GroupAPO Group appoints former PwC South Africa head of media relations as its content development specialist21 hours ago
    Source: The South African Reserve Bank.
    How high will the Sarb hike the repo rate? Finder panel divided15 Sep 2022
    Finding funding for your studies
    MSC Artisan AcademyFinding funding for your studies9 Sep 2022
    Why public relations (PR) professionals need to mind their language when working in Africa
    APO GroupWhy public relations (PR) professionals need to mind their language when working in Africa9 Sep 2022
    APO Group will grant one African journalist an all-expenses-paid trip to The Africa Tech Festival
    APO GroupAPO Group will grant one African journalist an all-expenses-paid trip to The Africa Tech Festival8 Sep 2022
    Liquid Networks launches DDoS secure to protect African businesses from DDoS attacks
    APO GroupLiquid Networks launches DDoS secure to protect African businesses from DDoS attacks7 Sep 2022
    APO Group partners with PR Wire India to provide high-quality Pan-African press release content to the Indian market
    APO GroupAPO Group partners with PR Wire India to provide high-quality Pan-African press release content to the Indian market5 Sep 2022
    Werner Kapp joins Altron as CEO
    Werner Kapp joins Altron as CEO2 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz