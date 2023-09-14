Industries

Africa


World Football Summit appoints APO Group founder to its advisory board

14 Sep 2023
Issued by: APO Group
World Football Summit is the biggest platform dedicated to the football industry.
APO Group founder and chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
APO Group founder and chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard

World Football Summit (WFS) (www.WorldFootballSummit.com), the biggest international events programme dedicated to the football industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of APO Group founder and chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to its advisory board.

Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) brings a wealth of experience in public relations, as well as a vast network of prominent connections that will help WFS create new business opportunities in Africa and around the world. 

World Football Summit is the biggest platform dedicated to the football industry. Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 22,000 attendees across 17 events and has built a global community of 90,000+ sports industry executives throughout its platforms. Top names in the industry, including Gianni Infantino, Fatma Samoura, Ronaldo Nazario, Peter Moore, and Cindy Cone have participated, showcasing the event's significance in the global football landscape.

Its advisory board will enable WFS to be incisive and relevant in its content, maximize existing opportunities in the sector and strengthen the WFS platform through high-value management and networking.

Other members of the WFS advisory board include Óscar Mayo Pardo, CEO of LaLiga, Ornella Desirée Bellia, director of professional football relations and development of Fifa, or Iñigo Riestra, secretary general of the Mexican Football Federation.

Nicolas’s appointment to the WFS advisory board reflects his unique position within the African sport, business, and media communities. APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the company Nicolas founded in 2007, is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, counting among its clients some of the biggest multinational companies, public institutions and sporting organisations operating in Africa, including the likes of Fifa, Nestlé, and Afreximbank.

Nicolas sits on several advisory boards, task forces, and international committees, imparting his knowledge and expertise to diverse organisations. These include the senior advisory board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://apo-opa.info/3KnBFQM), and the advisory boards of the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa (https://apo-opa.info/43rH0PR), the African Energy Chamber (https://apo-opa.info/3KyaVgL), the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) (https://apo-opa.info/43q9LfO), the EurAfrican Forum (https://apo-opa.info/3ME9P5S), the Task Force for the Fifa–CAF Infrastructure Development Project (https://apo-opa.info/43t4vYG), and the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) (https://apo-opa.info/3EyQLSj).

APO Group launches a unique curriculum to empower communications professionals working in Africa
APO Group launches a unique curriculum to empower communications professionals working in Africa

Issued by APO Group 2 days ago

Nicolas is also a special advisor to the president of Rugby Africa, the governing body of Rugby in Africa (https://apo-opa.info/3PCSxaN). In this role, Nicolas represents the president, Herbert Mensah, in meetings and negotiations with various stakeholders, including governments, presidencies, and other entities across Africa and around the world.  

Nicolas and APO Group have brought their passion for both elite sport and grass roots development into a variety of partnerships with prominent sporting organisations.  

As well as being the official public relations partner of Rugby Africa, APO Group is also the pan-African public relations agency of Fifa, the NBA, and the Basketball Africa League, and the strategic partner of the Olympic Movement in Africa (ANOCA). It is the official partner of many other prominent sporting organisations including iconic French football club Olympique de Marseille (OM) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

“It is a pleasure to invite Nicolas to join our advisory board,” said Jan Alessie, co-founder and director of World Football Summit. “Africa is a key market for us as we look to create new business opportunities in areas where the football industry is growing fast. Nicolas has unrivalled knowledge and experience within business, media, and sport, so he is the perfect fit for us.”

“The potential of the football industry in Africa is huge, and it is only going to keep on growing,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group. “The work WFS does to bring people together, discuss new ideas, and create opportunities for investment is vital if we are going to make good on that potential. I’m delighted to join the advisory board and help WFS continue their fantastic work.”

APO Group
Founded in 2007, APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service
Read more: FIFA, Nestlé, Bloomberg, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, NBA, Afreximbank, APO Group, Rugby Africa, LaLiga, Fatma Samoura

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz