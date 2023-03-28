Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira selects APO Group as exclusive PR partner of the Beast Foundation

The Beast Foundation has gathered together a vastly experienced team of individuals who are committed to sharing their knowledge and influence to aid in the uplift of young people in Africa through three key pillars: Sports, Education and Skills Development.

The foundation runs a series of bootcamps, scholarship initiatives and outreach programmes to support children from underprivileged backgrounds by teaching and coaching them, and providing them with the education and life skills they need to succeed.

Increasingly, international and continental sporting bodies, major competitions, sports clubs, and elite athletes are looking to APO Group to help them navigate the African media landscape, and build their profiles at home and abroad.

For Tendai Mtawarira and The Beast Foundation, APO Group will provide support across a full range of Public Relations services, including press release distribution, press interviews and placements, and media relations. Through its unrivalled media network and team of experts working ‘on the ground’ across the continent, APO Group is uniquely qualified to help The Beast Foundation reach new audiences in Africa and beyond.

‘The Beast’s’ vision for using rugby as a pathway for disadvantaged young Africans is shared by APO Group and its founder, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

From 2017-22, APO Group was the main official sponsor of Rugby Africa, the continental governing body of rugby in Africa, before progressing to become its official public relations partner and sport marketing agency in 2023. Pompigne-Mognard is also special advisor to Herbert Mensah, the president of Rugby Africa, providing expert advice and guidance on specific issues related to rugby and matters of interest on the African continent.

APO Group is also the pan-African public relations agency of Fifa, the NBA, and the Basketball Africa League, as well as the strategic partner of the Olympic Movement in Africa (ANOCA). It is also the official partner of iconic French football club Olympique de Marseille (OM) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), and the official sponsor of the Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEED) Project, supporting the next generation of Africans through sport and education.

Tendai Mtawarira (nicknamed ‘The Beast’ throughout his illustrious rugby career) is the most capped prop in South African history and the third most-capped Springbok of all time. He is also a 2019 Rugby World Cup Winner - finishing off a glittering career with a dominant performance in the final against England.

For the past decade, Mtawarira has used his platform to empower and inspire others. As a Unicef ambassador, he uses his powerful voice to bring attention to issues affecting young people’s access to education.

“It is my dream to reach as many young people as possible, and give them the same chances I was lucky enough to have when I was making my way in rugby,” said Mtawarira, founder of the Beast Foundation. “APO Group will be essential in helping us spread the word across Africa, giving us the opportunity to engage with African media and increasing our visibility all over the world.”

“Tendai Mtawarira is the perfect role model for young Africans,” said Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group. “The Beast Foundation is exactly the sort of organisation we love to work with, because they have the drive and the passion to make a difference in the lives of ordinary African people. We look forward to helping them tell their stories far and wide.”