APO Group celebrates 10th anniversary of landmark Bloomberg partnership

Bloomberg's prestigious terminals are the gateway to the international financial community, and APO Group's clients have had access to them since 2013

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its groundbreaking partnership with Bloomberg (https://apo-opa.info/3PMzH0l), which made it possible for organisations all over Africa to deliver their news to the global financial community.

Bloomberg is the undisputed leader in the provision of real-time news and global market data. Its famous terminals were first introduced in 1982 with the goal of collating every conceivable scrap of global financial information and making it accessible to the international business community. Today, there are more than 325,000 Bloomberg terminals (https://apo-opa.info/457K9Uu), accessed daily by countless analysts, investors, financial journalists, and other key stakeholders in global business.

For many years African organisations struggled to have their voices heard. Disconnected from the main financial markets of North America, Europe, and Asia, even the biggest African companies and institutions found it difficult to communicate effectively outside their own continent, and participate in the global business conversation.

In 2008, APO Group’s founder and chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard meet with the then president of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Donald Kaberuka, who said that, if the continent of Africa was going to thrive on the international stage, it would have to connect to the rest of the world. Specifically, he saw a direct correlation between the dissemination of economic and financial news about Africa, and the development of the African continent as a whole.

For Pompigne-Mognard and APO Group, this presented an opportunity and a challenge. The company began building a press release distribution network that would bridge the gap between Africa and the rest of the world, with the Bloomberg partnership a landmark moment in that quest.

Today, APO Group is the largest African news distributor in the world, and it has been instrumental in changing the narrative about the continent, taking positive stories from African companies, institutions, and public organisations and delivering them to audiences all over the world. This connectivity has been vital in showing the world the ‘real’ Africa, as well as driving investment and economic growth in African economies.

APO Group distributes thousands of African stories to international audiences each year, with every client press release reaching not just Bloomberg terminals, but many other leading global platforms, too. These include:

Dow Jones Factiva - the world's leading news and business information research tool



SyndiGate - the leading provider of cutting-edge mobile content syndication services and content management technologies within the Middle East and North Africa



around the world



media delivery service for aggregated content



Tagaday - a press articles aggregator with the largest database of French language news articles



Europresse - a leader in information technology, providing analytical news monitoring for professionals in all sectors

Euromoney - EMIS delivers emerging countries related content to top investment banks, corporations, law firms, consultants, organisations, and others

ProQuest - a key partner for content holders of all types, widely used by libraries, students and researchers all around the world

This unprecedented international reach is providing APO Group’s clients with increased prominence and visibility. The biggest financial organisations on the continent, such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Ecobank, Rand Merchant Bank, and First National Bank (FNB) all use APO Group, as do major Africa-based corporations such as Multichoice Group, Liquid Intelligence Technologies, and Mukuru.

In total, more than 300 prestigious organisations rely on APO Group to get their stories to international audiences. View the full list here: https://apo-opa.info/462ymZb

“For 10 years, our partnership with Bloomberg has been vital for African organisations, providing a gateway to the international financial community, and opening new opportunities for investment in African economies,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), founder and chairman of APO Group. “But it has also helped us to change the narrative about Africa, delivering huge value to every client that has placed their trust in APO Group to get their stories heard by new audiences all over the world. We are hugely proud of what we have achieved in the last decade.”