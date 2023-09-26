Industries

Africa


Why South Africa's top companies advertise on BusinessTech

26 Sep 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
The country's top companies advertise on BusinessTech thanks to its highly-effective marketing packages and powerful audience.
Why South Africa's top companies advertise on BusinessTech

BusinessTech is the business website of choice for South Africa’s top companies, enabling them to reach the country’s key business decision-makers with highly effective marketing campaigns.

This is thanks to BusinessTech’s position as South Africa’s largest and most influential business news publication, read by five million c-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals every month.

Click here to book a marketing package on BusinessTech.

Thanks to its excellent content, BusinessTech has built an unrivalled readership of key business decision-makers, including:

  • 2.9 million business decision-makers
  • 856,000 business owners
  • 712,000 senior managers
  • 131,000 CEOs and directors

Many top companies have benefited from running digital marketing campaigns on BusinessTech, including Standard Bank, FNB, Takealot, MTN, Vodacom, Rain, Discovery, EY, Microsoft, Afrihost, Absa, Nedbank, iStore, Huawei, Coronation, 10X Investments, and many more.

Digital marketing on BusinessTech

BusinessTech’s marketing division offers powerful digital marketing packages that allow companies to reach their target audience.

These include:

  • Sponsored articles
  • Social media promotions
  • Unboxing/review videos
  • Executive interviews
  • Business talk video podcast
  • Homepage takeovers
  • Display banners
  • Dedicated mailers

Our marketing team will ensure your campaign achieves the best possible performance, and will also report on its success.

Click here to book a marketing package on BusinessTech.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: FNB, Vodacom, Microsoft, Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank, Huawei, Takealot, afrihost, iStore, 10X Investments, BusinessTech, Broad Media

