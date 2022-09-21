Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

APO GroupWunderman ThompsonPublisher's ToolboxSpark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioDentsuThe Hardy BoyseMediaSmoke Customer IntelligenceDStvSocial PlacesTopco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Port Elizabeth
  • PPC Specialist Johannesburg
  • Project Manager Cape Town
  • Motion Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Account Executive Cape Town
  • Mid-Level Copywriter Cape Town
  • Creative Director Cape Town
  • Mid-Level Art Director Cape Town
  • Senior TTL Account Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Is doing good really so bad?

    21 Sep 2022
    Mike BarnwellBy: Mike Barnwell
    I recently took part in a discussion with our agency and clients where we unpacked some of the main themes at this year's Cannes Lion Awards. Towards the end of the Q&A, someone in the audience asked whether the plethora of cause-related work that won actually yielded any ROI, or were they just made for awards.
    Hope Reef is part of a new project that pet food Sheba is embarking on, to help regrow coral reef and won many awards at the recent Cannes Lions 2022
    Hope Reef is part of a new project that pet food Sheba is embarking on, to help regrow coral reef and won many awards at the recent Cannes Lions 2022

    Of course, it’s easy to see how one could jump to that conclusion when almost no Grand Prix-winning campaigns spoke to a company’s product or service at all. Instead, only two Grand Prixs were awarded for non-cause and purpose-led work.

    Low-hanging fruit

    Now, in years gone by, cause-related, or charity-based campaigns, were often seen as shiny low-hanging fruit by ad agencies. As a result, many of them took on pro-bono accounts to increase their chances of winning metal.

    In fact, nearly 30 years ago, things got so out of hand, that a group of frustrated creatives ran an ad featuring a horrendous image with the headline, ‘Here’s my dead dog, where’s my award?’.

    Award shows quickly took note and changed the rules. But in an obvious show of irony, not before the ‘dead dog’ ad won a host of accolades across the world.

    As far as corporates were concerned though, not much attention was given to anything cause-related. CSR was only a small part of their annual marketing budget, and the cause closest to their hearts was solving their own business problems rather than the problems of the world.

    The narrative has flipped on its head

    Fast forward to the past few years, and that narrative has completely flipped on its head.

    Corporations, big and small, are now weaving cause marketing and sustainability programs into the very fabric of their DNA.

    More and more businesses have realised that doing good, is indeed good business. And there have been plenty of studies to back it up.

    In one study, a large group of philanthropic companies averaged an 11% increase in revenue, while their non-philanthropic competitors fell by 3% during the same time period.

    They also found that 6 out of 10 people were willing to spend more for a product or service from a philanthropic company with good values.

    Another study found that 36% of customers had stopped their relationship with a company because of its unethical behaviour, while a company that was socially engaged, motivated them to become a customer.

    Source: © Forbes The SHEBA Hope Reef from above
    Agency-client partnership key to great work

    By 4 Aug 2022

    It can’t be so bad, can it?

    In short, companies that add value to the lives of their customers beyond the attributes of their products or services far outperform those that don’t.

    As far as creative award shows go, it’s quite possible that purpose fatigue will eventually set in at some point. Who knows, we might even see the return of humour. Imagine that.

    But, chances are, campaigns created for the good of the world will continue to win, as long as they’re yielding good results for the brands that create them. And that can’t be so bad, can it?

    NextOptions
    Mike Barnwell
    Mike Barnwell's articles

    About Mike Barnwell

    Executive Creative Director at FCB Cape Town
    Read more: advertising awards, Mike Barnwell, advertising for good, purpose marketing, doing good, HelloFCB+

    Related

    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format
    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format7 Sep 2022
    2 South African agencies win at Gerety Awards
    2 South African agencies win at Gerety Awards6 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. 2022 AdFocus chair Faheem Chaudhry (right) with 2020/21 AdFocus jury chair, Tumi Rabanye (centre) and Rob Rose, FM editor (left)
    FM AdFocus Awards announce 2022 jury, extend deadline26 Aug 2022
    Source: © Forbes The SHEBA Hope Reef from above
    Agency-client partnership key to great work4 Aug 2022
    Image by Danette Breitenbach: Ogilvy South Africa at the annual Bookmark Awards
    All the Bookmark Awards 2022 winners!29 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Razia Pillay, IAB CEO
    We count down to IAB Bookmarks with Razia Pillay27 Jul 2022
    Source: © AdFocus Awards The 2021 AdFocus Awards winners
    AdFocus Awards 2022 open for entries26 Jul 2022
    Source: © Campaign ME
    Loeries provide 5-day window for entries20 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz