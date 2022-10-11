Nasty C launches Call of Duty: Mobile campaign

In partnership Carry1st, Nasty C will headline a Call of Duty: Mobile (Cod:M) campaign across the country.

This campaign will allow fans to meet the award-winning rapper and play one of the most popular mobile games on the planet.

Nasty C will be present at five events during the months of October and November to meet gamers and get fans engaged in the world of gaming and esports. With the recently deployed South African server for Call of Duty: Mobile, fans at these activations can fully experience the improved gameplay.

The headline event will be the rapper’s own Call of Duty: Mobile x Ivyson Gaming Tournament, which takes place on 22 October at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. The event will include an esports tournament, followed by a concert in the evening.

Hosted by African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), mobile gamers of all skills are invited to participate in the below events. Gamers can register here to participate.

In order to meet Nasty C, fans will have to demonstrate that they have downloaded Call of Duty: Mobile on their device.

All competitive and casual gamers are encouraged to enter for a chance to win exclusive Cod:M merch, with R15,000 in cash prizes to be won!

Students and shoppers alike will be able to meet Nasty C and experience Call of Duty: Mobile at these locations:

Library Lawns at Wits University, Johannesburg - 14 October

Woodlands Mall, Pretoria - 29 October

Centre Court at Canal Walk Mall, Cape Town - November (TBA)

Durban University of Technology - 26 November

People with all levels of experience are welcome to visit, play the game, and stand a chance to meet Nasty C. Call of Duty: Mobile is available for free on Google Play Store and App Store