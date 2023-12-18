Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceAAA School of AdvertisingYehBaby Marketing CreativesBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDAAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SABC launches probe into 'ghost workers' scandal

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    The SABC is probing allegations of 'ghost workers' receiving freelancer payments in its news division, despite not being employed by the corporation. The investigation is shedding light on potential irregularities in the division's employment practices.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The allegations were sent through an anonymous email resulting in a manager resigning with immediate effect.

    Irregular and fraudulent

    “The SABC has noted with concern the contents of an anonymous email on social media regarding the payment of ‘ghost workers’ at the SABC News division.

    "In this regard the Corporation would like to set the record straight on this matter and confirm that the SABC group executive for news and current Affairs, Mr. Moshoeshoe Monare has launched an extensive investigation into freelance contracts that turned out to be irregular, corrupt and fraudulent,” it said in a statement.

    In an interview with SABC news, Monare said investigations were already in place before the email was sent out.

    Ongoing

    “Almost two weeks ago we were investigating contracts which turned out to be irregular and fraudulent. That investigation is still going on, I don’t want this to cast aspersions on men and women who are working as independent contractors, they are the backbone of our news broadcast.”

    SABC launches Matric results service
    SABC launches Matric results service

    3 days

    Monare said independent contracts end every financial year and are looked into on whether they need to be renewed or not.

    “That's where some of our managers like the head of tv output picked up that there are irregular appointments we cannot account for. For several days we looked for this individual and nobody could vouch including the line manager and this prompted us to launch a wider investigation.”

    Monare said the ongoing investigation has uncovered three ghost workers and some of the cases will be referred to the police for fraud.

    Read more: freelancer, SABC, investigation, Moshoeshoe Monare, Karabo Ledwaba
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    SABC launches Matric results service
    SABC launches Matric results service
    3 days
    Night Agent pulled in the most views. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix launches comprehensive biannual report on most watched shows
     13 Dec 2023
    Jermaine Craig died on Monday. Source: X.
    Tributes pour in for renowned sports journalist Jermaine Craig
     6 Dec 2023
    Source: Capricorn FM Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December
    Icasa to host hearings on the Draft National & Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts & Political Ads
    6 Dec 2023
    Source:
    ARB verdict: Cadbury campaign is a glass and a half full of triumph
     4 Dec 2023
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
     29 Nov 2023
    SABC appoints seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli as GCEO
    SABC appoints seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli as GCEO
    27 Nov 2023
    Pat Mahlangu.
    #Newsmaker: Pat Mahlangu, founder of Lerato Agency is IMM's emerging marketer of the year
     23 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz