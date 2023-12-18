SABC launches probe into 'ghost workers' scandal

The SABC is probing allegations of 'ghost workers' receiving freelancer payments in its news division, despite not being employed by the corporation. The investigation is shedding light on potential irregularities in the division's employment practices.

The allegations were sent through an anonymous email resulting in a manager resigning with immediate effect.

Irregular and fraudulent

“The SABC has noted with concern the contents of an anonymous email on social media regarding the payment of ‘ghost workers’ at the SABC News division.

"In this regard the Corporation would like to set the record straight on this matter and confirm that the SABC group executive for news and current Affairs, Mr. Moshoeshoe Monare has launched an extensive investigation into freelance contracts that turned out to be irregular, corrupt and fraudulent,” it said in a statement.

In an interview with SABC news, Monare said investigations were already in place before the email was sent out.

Ongoing

“Almost two weeks ago we were investigating contracts which turned out to be irregular and fraudulent. That investigation is still going on, I don’t want this to cast aspersions on men and women who are working as independent contractors, they are the backbone of our news broadcast.”

Monare said independent contracts end every financial year and are looked into on whether they need to be renewed or not.

“That's where some of our managers like the head of tv output picked up that there are irregular appointments we cannot account for. For several days we looked for this individual and nobody could vouch including the line manager and this prompted us to launch a wider investigation.”

Monare said the ongoing investigation has uncovered three ghost workers and some of the cases will be referred to the police for fraud.