    Heineken Beverages awards Red Star SA as media agency partner

    Issued by Dentsu
    14 Dec 2023
    14 Dec 2023
    Heineken Beverages and Red Star are pleased to announce the extension of the Red Star global contract which has resulted in Red Star South Africa (SA) being awarded the Heineken Beverages media strategy, planning, and buying mandate across their brand portfolio in SA, effective from January 2024.
    Heineken Beverages awards Red Star SA as media agency partner

    Following the recent integration of Heineken SA, Distell Group Holdings Limited and Namibia Breweries Limited, Heineken Beverages goes ‘Beyond Beer’ with the company boasting a multi-category portfolio including wine, spirits, ciders, FABs, and as their premium beer portfolio.

    “We are immensely grateful to the teams at Essence MediaCom, Publicis Media, Singh & Sons (Pty) Ltd, Accenture Song, and Hoorah for their wonderful partnership and stellar media strategy, planning, and buying work that has delivered brilliantly for the Distell brand portfolio over the past few years,” said Sharon Keith, marketing director at Heineken Beverages. “And we look forward to partnering across the Heineken Beverages portfolio with Red Star, building on the strong relationship we have established on the beer business.”

    Bradley Hall, managing partner at Red Star SA comments: “This exciting alliance expands our horizon, incorporating a diverse portfolio ranging from ciders and FABs, to spirits and wines, seamlessly complementing our established expertise in beer.

    The growth from a beer portfolio of four brands to a multi-category portfolio of over 24 brands, creates an exciting canvas for our talented and dedicated team to push the envelope from a media perspective, with the added benefit of tapping into a network of specialists, capabilities, products and tools across Red Star worldwide.

    With this responsibility of being the media custodians for the broader Heineken Beverages portfolio, Red Star SA is perfectly poised to steer a course for growth across South Africa and beyond.”

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
