Media buying made simple

    15 Jul 2022
    Issued by: MegaVision Media
    MegaVision Media, stalwart of the South African retail and wholesale in-store media industry, has launched a new online media booking platform. For agencies looking to close the gap on a through-the-line campaign, they can now browse indoor and outdoor media offerings for retail giants such as Makro, Pick 'n Pay, Kit Kat, Cambridge, Advance, Overland, Devland, UMS and Elite Star Cash 'n Carry. This includes everything from a parking lot MegaPave to an in-aisle BrandingBoard, a giant suspended MegaFlex and even Township Branding.

    The purpose of the booking engine is to make it easier than ever for media agencies and buyers to understand MegaVision Media’s 18 years’ worth of retail and wholesale offerings, footprint and indicative pricing from the comfort of their PC’s. “We wanted to make the process quick, transparent, and efficient,” said Darisha Dass, MegaVision Media’s designer. “After our own frustration in contacting service providers for quotes, waiting a lifetime only for the quote to be far too expensive or irrelevant, we wanted to create something that makes the customer feel like they are in control.” Dass added, “Customers can can utilize our booking site to get an estimate cost and change it up to suit their budgetary needs. Media buyers and agencies can easily adjust their wholistic marketing strategy based on this information which is very empowering.”

    The media booking engine was designed and developed by The ConnectGroup, MegaVision Media’s technology partner. The two business units work closely together daily and whilst MegaVision Media prides itself on the direct relationships with FMCG brands, the company now seeks to begin building strong relationships with media agencies. This intuitive and easy to use platform is designed in a way that media buyers can shop online, add products to cart, get rough costing and request an obligation free formal quote within a few minutes.

    What’s more, this new media booking engine, which is integrated into the MegaVision Media website, allows users to focus on specific regions. If a campaign manager is running a campaign in KZN, they can filter by region and browse fixtures only available in that region.

    Once a user checks out, they will see a summary of all requested media types, media quantities, campaign duration and cost. They then submit the quote request and a MegaVision Media sales executive will respond with a formal quotation, including production fees within 24 working hours. The quotation will be based on and subject to site availability.

    MegaVision Media aims to simplify the media buying process so that clients can concentrate on grabbing shoppers’ attention at the point of sale and take advantage of consumers’ impulse to buy your product at point of purchase.

    LIMITED TIME SPECIAL:

    All bookings made by media agencies on the new MegaVision Media media booking platform, in the month of July and August 2022, qualify for a 10% discount. T’s & C’s apply.

    CONTACT US TODAY & SAVE!

    Website: www.megavisionmedia.co.za
    Email: az.oc.aidemvm@ofni
    Call: 011 803 8433
    WhatsApp: 072 456 2858

    Visit our social media pages to view our work.
    Facebook
    LinkedIn
    Instagram
    YouTube
    Bizcommunity

    Media buying made simple


    NextOptions
    MegaVision Media
    In-Store Managed Media | Township Branding | Sales Force Automation Technology
    Read more: Makro, Pick n Pay, ConnectGroup, MegaVision Media



