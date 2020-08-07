Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Africa and Middle East entries lift the Assegai Awards

7 Aug 2020
Issued by: DMASA
Entries for the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards have, this year, featured submissions from beyond our borders including significant interest from Ghana, Algeria, Mozambique and Botswana.

That’s according to DMASA CEO David Dickens who says there is healthy interest from abroad following the acceptance of African and Middle Eastern entries for the first time.

Entries for Africa’s longest-running integrated and direct marketing (IDM) awards close on 28 August 2020 and more information is available at www.assegaiawards.co.za

Last year’s instalment of the Assegai Awards saw Ogilvy being named Agency of the Year while Rogerwilco received the Leader award in the same category. Altogether, there are some 180 Bronze, Silver and Leader awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others.

The 22 year-old Assegai Awards remain as up to date as ever with the judges looking for the most effective use of content, database analytics, interface and navigation design, banners, microsites and every other tool available to SA, African and Middle Eastern IDM outfits.

“Our commitment to fostering a climate of responsible integrated and direct marketing in SA and beyond saw growing interest in the Assegai Awards from our peers abroad who liked what they saw. We’ve now opened up the awards to our African and Middle Eastern colleagues and it’s been well worth it,” says Mr Dickens.

With a pedigree extending over several decades, the DMASA is the continent’s most established non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the IDM industry.

The Assegai Awards highlight best-in-class examples of direct and integrated marketing to encourage players to keep raising the bar while remaining abreast of the new trends and technologies that emerge during each year’s award cycle.

“Winning credible awards can go a long way towards demonstrating to clients and consumers alike that IDM agencies are responsible marketers who also deliver outstanding results,” concludes Mr Dickens.

Judging commences in September 2020 and more information regarding the date and format of the November 2020 awards evening will be released by the DMASA in due course.

DMASAThe Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Ogilvy, DMASA, Marketing, Direct Marketing Association of SA, Rogerwilco

Related

North-West University (NWU)NWU Student Recruitment embraces the digital revolution19 hours ago
Algorithm AgencyBeat your online competition: The Algorithm Market Share Analysis29 Jul 2020
One Club launches free One School portfolio programme for Black creatives21 Jul 2020
Digital KungfuDigital Kungfu achieves 2.5 million online campaign engagements for technology clients20 Jul 2020
#BizUnity: NPO addresses healthcare staff shortages in rural hospitals20 Jul 2020
eatbigfishChallenger Type - The Feisty Underdog20 Jul 2020
The One Club increases the diversity of its leadership14 Jul 2020
DMASADMASA launches Data Protection Compliance Programme13 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz