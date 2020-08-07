Life With Kelly Khumalo in the age of Covid-19: single parenting with two banned businesses

"The woman that you see in front of you is self-made," says Kelly Khumalo in the opening sequence of her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo, now streaming on Showmax. "I can't say I have a point of reference when it comes to being a good woman. However, I am now ready to embrace the greatness that God has created me for."