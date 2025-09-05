South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignSimply Financial ServicesCape Town TourismANEW Hotels & ResortsSure Mithas TravelCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA Tourism Board challenge dissolution in court

    Former members of the South African Tourism Board have filed an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court seeking to overturn the Minister of Tourism’s decision to dissolve the Board and appoint an interim structure.
    5 Sep 2025
    5 Sep 2025
    Source: Sora Shimazaki via
    Source: Sora Shimazaki via Pexels

    The application, lodged on 3 September 2025, requests the court to declare the Minister’s decisions of 19 and 22 August 2025 unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid, and to reinstate the dissolved Board under the provisions of the Tourism Act 3 of 2014.

    In their legal filing, the former Board members argue that the Minister’s actions compromise good governance, accountability, and the independence of statutory boards. They warn that the decision could destabilise South African Tourism at a time when the sector is pivotal to economic recovery.

    “This challenge is about upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid decision to dissolve the duly appointed Board is set aside,” the applicants state.

    Read more: tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz