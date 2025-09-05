SA Tourism Board challenge dissolution in court

Former members of the South African Tourism Board have filed an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court seeking to overturn the Minister of Tourism’s decision to dissolve the Board and appoint an interim structure.

Source: Sora Shimazaki via Pexels

The application, lodged on 3 September 2025, requests the court to declare the Minister’s decisions of 19 and 22 August 2025 unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid, and to reinstate the dissolved Board under the provisions of the Tourism Act 3 of 2014.

In their legal filing, the former Board members argue that the Minister’s actions compromise good governance, accountability, and the independence of statutory boards. They warn that the decision could destabilise South African Tourism at a time when the sector is pivotal to economic recovery.

“This challenge is about upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid decision to dissolve the duly appointed Board is set aside,” the applicants state.