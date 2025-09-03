South Africa
    Labournet announced as sponsor of labour relations conference room at HR Summit 2025 South Africa

    Issued by Labournet
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Labournet, a leading authority in employee legislative compliance for South African Businesses, nationally, including labour law, commercial law, transformation, health and safety, information compliance, learning and payroll, has been announced as the main sponsor for the labour relations conference room at the HR Summit 2025, taking place on Thursday, 11 September 2025 in Sandton, Johannesburg.
    Labournet announced as sponsor of labour relations conference room at HR Summit 2025 South Africa

    Labournet will host an exclusive, full-scale labour law forum, during the HR Summit as part of the official activities. Features include renowned industry experts sharing critical insights on the evolving world of work, including employment equity compliance, HR technology adoption, skills development, and employee engagement strategies tailored for the South African market.

    The HR Summit 2025, themed Future of work, is the country’s premier gathering of human resources professionals, business leaders, and policy influencers, focusing on the trends and challenges shaping the workplace of tomorrow.

    Here is what attendees can expect:

    • Expert keynote speaker line-up

      • Hear from a curated selection of South Africa’s foremost voices in HR, labour law, and organisational leadership. These keynote sessions will deliver real-world strategies for navigating today’s fast-evolving compliance environment and provide insights into the legal and operational challenges that are reshaping the employer-employee relationship.

    • In-depth deep dives

      • Gain practical, hands-on guidance through focused sessions.

    • TED-style talks

      • Get inspired by short, sharp presentations that spotlight the biggest challenges and opportunities in the labour market.

    • Debate sessions

      • Dynamic, moderated debates exploring the most controversial and high-stakes issues in labour law and HR.

    • One-on-one advisory sessions with Labournet experts

      • Delegates can pre-book exclusive 20-minute consultations with Labournet specialists in labour law, payroll, health and safety, information compliance, learning, commercial law, and transformation. Pre-book your session here: https://www.labournet.com/hr-summit/.

    “Labournet is proud to contribute to the advancement of South Africa’s employment legislative compliance,” said Ryan Anderson, labour law executive at Labournet. “Our dedicated labour law conference will equip delegates with practical, future-focused strategies to build resilient, compliant, and innovative workplaces.”

    Event details:

  • Date: Thursday, 11 September 2025
  • Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
  • Tickets and information: Click here to register or purchase a ticket.

    For more information, visit https://www.labournet.com/.

