Big 5 Construct Nigeria returns to Lagos, showcasing $108bn market

Big 5 Construct Nigeria, the country’s largest construction industry event, returns to Landmark Centre, Lagos, from 23–25 September 2025.

The exhibition will feature over 145 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and offer free CPD-certified sessions, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities within Nigeria’s $108bn construction market.

Nigeria’s construction sector is forecast to grow at a 4.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2028 (Research and Markets). Government spending, including $16.8bn in capital expenditure in 2024, supports roads, affordable housing, and long-term infrastructure initiatives under the $1.9 t net-zero by 2060 plan.

With construction a key pillar of national development, Big 5 Construct Nigeria aims to connect suppliers, decision-makers, and industry stakeholders to support sustainable growth.

"Nigeria’s construction market is projected to reach over $108bn in 2025, reflecting the scale of opportunity for both local and international stakeholders," said Josine Heijmans, senior vice president - Construction at dmg events.

"Big 5 Construct Nigeria 2025 creates a space where business opportunities meet national priorities, ensuring the technology, solutions, and knowledge needed to close infrastructure and housing gaps are accessible across West Africa."

International exhibitors drive industry momentum

More than 20 countries will be represented, including Germany, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US, alongside national pavilions from Egypt, Türkiye, China, and Austria.

First-time exhibitors include Sany Equipment, Daikin, Legrand Electric, and Stanley Black & Decker, while returning brands such as Lafarge and Sika continue to strengthen the event’s international relevance.

Exhibitors will showcase solutions across building materials, digital construction, solar, windows, doors and façades, HVAC-R, and more.

CPD-certified learning and knowledge sharing

The Big 5 Talks will host over 25 free CPD-certified sessions covering architecture, project management, sustainable materials, and technology. Led by local and international experts, the sessions support professional development goals set by CIOB, BIM Africa, and the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

Speakers include:

• Arc. Sebastine Abang John Thomas, chief resident architect, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

• Mrs Morohunmubo Olayemi Afolabi, head partnerships and engagements, Green Building Council Nigeria

• Mr Emmanuel Ilaboya, head of innovation and product development, Lafarge Africa Plc

• QS Bamidele Mafimidiwo, vice-president, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors

• QS Dr. Sanmi Olowosile, board chairman, Sustainable Green Environment Initiative

The 2025 edition is supported by Platinum Sponsor CDK Integrated, Bronze Sponsor Bifem Paralu, and Lanyard Sponsor Dalal Steel Industries. Supporting associations include CIOB, BIM Africa, and NIQS, with ABiQ as Knowledge Partner.

Big 5 Construct Nigeria is free to attend for trade and industry professionals aged 18 and above. For more information, visit www.big5constructnigeria.com.