Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

New MediaDUKEThirst Bar ServicesJoe PublicVega SchoolArora OnlineFox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEast Coast RadioDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Mid Digital Designer Johannesburg
  • Junior Motion Designer Cape Town
  • Digital Designer Durban
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer and Animator Pretoria
  • Client Service Manager Cape Town
  • Office Manager/Graphic Designer/Social Media Manager Cape Town
  • Junior/Mid Designer Pretoria
  • Senior Designer - Traditional/Digital Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    New Media creative director paints New York purple!

    14 Sep 2022
    Issued by: New Media
    New Media and Visi creative director Mark Serra has won the Art Director of the Year special recognition award at the 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards.
    New Media creative director paints New York purple!

    Mark was in New York on Tuesday evening to accept his prize at a glitzy gala event at City Winery at Pier 57 on the Hudson River.

    Honouring excellence in editorial and design, The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are among the most prestigious recognition programmes in digital and print media. Each year, thousands of entries come in from around the globe.

    New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: "Mark brings to the table an ability to conceptualise and produce beautiful visuals across various platforms, with an iconic flair for typography being his signature. He is perhaps best known for being the creative force behind Visi - a brand that, appropriately, celebrates the best of South African design, decor and architecture - but his magic has touched all corners of our business. Not only has Mark played a pivotal role in building New Media's reputation for exceptional design for well over a decade, but he's a fabulous human being too, his distinctive laugh always filling our hearts. Of Mark's creative ability there is no doubt. But with any great designer, that's only half the skill - you also have to be a great storyteller. That's where Mark's real talent lies. His work is that of an individual at top of his profession."

    With over 25 years' experience as a professional creative director, fashion editor and photographer, Mark's work has also featured in numerous international glossy titles - including Harper's Bazaar, Veranda, Cosmopolitan, GQ, Golf Digest and Condé Nast House & Garden. His creative talent has earned him the respect of his contemporaries, who have acknowledged his idiosyncratic photographic eye and flair for extraordinary design with a litany of coveted awards.

    Mark says of his approach: "The personality of the home, hotel or lodge featured in Visi dictates the design of my layout - especially in the opening spread and its headline. We always deconstruct a headline, taking an existing font and playing with it. If it's a home that's tranquil and calm, then the headline will breathe. But if we see that the owner of the house, the architect or the interior designer is creative and expressive in their choice of colour and interior, then the headline and design will reflect that. The headline always needs to tell you about the personality of the story."

    Aileen concludes: "Visi celebrates the brave and bold creativity of our nation. And today we celebrate a Purple creative at New Media who's never afraid to push the boundaries of design convention, the wonderful Mark Serra."

    NextOptions
    New Media
    We are New Media, the award-winning content agency that combines decades of storytelling expertise with solid, scalable tech solutions. Our mission is to create the emotional connections between brands and audiences that improve customer affinity and retention and engage employees. We generate measurable return on investment and emotion for our clients by telling stories that matter.
    Read more: New Media, Mark Serra

    Related

    Swipe iX and New Media launch joint innovation lab
    New MediaSwipe iX and New Media launch joint innovation lab23 Aug 2022
    New Media x Swipe iX win gold for content and tech excellence in New York
    New MediaNew Media x Swipe iX win gold for content and tech excellence in New York3 Aug 2022
    New Media-owned Swipe iX launches design thinking offering
    New MediaNew Media-owned Swipe iX launches design thinking offering22 Jul 2022
    VISI wins gold at The GAPP Awards
    New MediaVISI wins gold at The GAPP Awards31 Mar 2022
    New Media unveils special edition Visi Style
    New Media unveils special edition Visi Style25 Feb 2022
    New Media and Swipe iX win gold in London
    New MediaNew Media and Swipe iX win gold in London1 Dec 2021
    New Media wins big in New York
    New MediaNew Media wins big in New York20 Oct 2021
    Print + digital = a winning formula for Woolworths Taste
    New MediaPrint + digital = a winning formula for Woolworths Taste18 Feb 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz