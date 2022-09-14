New Media creative director paints New York purple!

New Media and Visi creative director Mark Serra has won the Art Director of the Year special recognition award at the 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

Mark was in New York on Tuesday evening to accept his prize at a glitzy gala event at City Winery at Pier 57 on the Hudson River.

Honouring excellence in editorial and design, The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are among the most prestigious recognition programmes in digital and print media. Each year, thousands of entries come in from around the globe.

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: "Mark brings to the table an ability to conceptualise and produce beautiful visuals across various platforms, with an iconic flair for typography being his signature. He is perhaps best known for being the creative force behind Visi - a brand that, appropriately, celebrates the best of South African design, decor and architecture - but his magic has touched all corners of our business. Not only has Mark played a pivotal role in building New Media's reputation for exceptional design for well over a decade, but he's a fabulous human being too, his distinctive laugh always filling our hearts. Of Mark's creative ability there is no doubt. But with any great designer, that's only half the skill - you also have to be a great storyteller. That's where Mark's real talent lies. His work is that of an individual at top of his profession."

With over 25 years' experience as a professional creative director, fashion editor and photographer, Mark's work has also featured in numerous international glossy titles - including Harper's Bazaar, Veranda, Cosmopolitan, GQ, Golf Digest and Condé Nast House & Garden. His creative talent has earned him the respect of his contemporaries, who have acknowledged his idiosyncratic photographic eye and flair for extraordinary design with a litany of coveted awards.

Mark says of his approach: "The personality of the home, hotel or lodge featured in Visi dictates the design of my layout - especially in the opening spread and its headline. We always deconstruct a headline, taking an existing font and playing with it. If it's a home that's tranquil and calm, then the headline will breathe. But if we see that the owner of the house, the architect or the interior designer is creative and expressive in their choice of colour and interior, then the headline and design will reflect that. The headline always needs to tell you about the personality of the story."

Aileen concludes: "Visi celebrates the brave and bold creativity of our nation. And today we celebrate a Purple creative at New Media who's never afraid to push the boundaries of design convention, the wonderful Mark Serra."



