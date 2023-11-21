Agency of the Year double double for Levergy

Levergy, South Africa’s leading passion marketing agency, has closed off 2023 in style, walking away with the coveted Specialised Agency of the Year at the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards and the Agency of the Year title at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards – a double feat achieved for the second consecutive year. Additionally, the agency achieved a record-equalling total of nine Sport Industry awards, with Levergy’s 5th Agency of the Year title (achieved in a seven-year period) becoming the most by any agency.

Levergy entered the Hollard Sport Industry Awards with 31 nominations across 16 categories, with client partner Telkom being the big winner on the night, walking away with Brand of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Event Sponsorship of the Year, and Team Sponsorship of the Year award for their involvement in the 2023 Netball World Cup. The event also saw Nedbank claim the Social Impact award for the ‘Runified’ campaign and the Tech Innovation award for their ‘Virtual Country Club’ at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. It was rounded off with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup claiming the Communications and Best in Social awards for Levergy’s ‘Turn it Up’ campaign.

Melissa Daniels, managing director of Levergy, puts emphasis on the importance of client partnerships in achieving these milestones. "Our success is not only a reflection of our capabilities but also a testament to the strong partnerships we've cultivated with our clients. Working hand-in-hand with brands like Telkom and Nedbank has been instrumental in achieving our shared goals. This recognition is as much theirs as it is ours," she stated.

The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards places an emphasis on business results, with Levergy’s Specialised Agency of the Year award recognising one of the agency’s best years on record. An agency approach driven by creativity and a belief that consumer passions can be a major differentiator for brands, saw Levergy execute the global campaign for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Telkom’s lead brand campaign which centred around the 2023 Netball World Cup and numerous passion-led executions for the likes of Nedbank, SuperSport, and New Balance. Recognition followed from the Bookmark Awards, Assegai Awards, New Generation Awards and the Prism Awards where the agency picked up the Campaign of the Year.

"To be recognised as the Agency of the Year and Specialised Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honour for Levergy. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of our team as well as our client partnerships. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved and are excited about the continued opportunities to make a meaningful impact for brands through the things people love," concluded Daniels.