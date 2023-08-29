Industries

Advertising Company news South Africa

Africa


'It's too good not to tell someone' - Joe Public Cape Town launches Uber One campaign in South Africa

29 Aug 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
In these tough economic times, everybody is looking for ways to save. Joe Public Cape Town recently helped launch Uber's latest campaign, Uber One, a brand-new membership programme that brings together the best of Uber and Uber Eats. The aim of the campaign is to showcase just how much one can save! With this new membership, which costs R50 per month or R500 annually, users can enjoy a wide range of benefits, starting with unlimited R0 delivery and up to 0% service fees on food and groceries from Uber Eats.
'It's too good not to tell someone' - Joe Public Cape Town launches Uber One campaign in South Africa

“Uber One makes every day effortless. The combined benefits will offer consumers better value across Uber and Uber Eats and communicating this was key to our brief to Joe Public,” says Mel Gischen, head of marketing South Africa at Uber. “The main objective for the campaign was to drive awareness about the membership, its benefits, and to get people to consider signing up.”

Joe Public Cape Town’s solution was a campaign that showcases humorous and unexpected scenarios where people are so excited to tell someone the news of having signed up for Uber One, along with the benefits of course, that they end up doing it at very unusual moments.

“Our concept was based on the insight that when you have something you’re really interested in, be it a new diet, a new hobby or a clever life hack, you can’t help yourself from telling anybody and everybody who will listen, and even those who won’t,” comments Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town. “This gave us a great platform to create very real stories that allowed our characters to literally blurt out all the amazing benefits that we wanted the viewer to hear, to encourage them to sign up.”

'It's too good not to tell someone' - Joe Public Cape Town launches Uber One campaign in South Africa

The campaign is being rolled out across TV, YouTube, and social channels.

Check out the video here, here, here.

Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
