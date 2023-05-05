NY Festivals Health Awards announces 2023 winners

New York Festivals Health Awards has announced the 2023 winners.

NYF Health Awards jury panels of globally respected healthcare and wellness innovators judged the 2023 award-winning entries from healthcare, wellness and pharma campaigns submitted from 29 countries worldwide.

The 2023 Executive Jury, led by Adam Hessel, CCO at Ogilvy Health, judged the shortlist determined by the Grand Jury and through thoughtful discussion and consideration honoured outstanding entries submitted into this year’s Health & Wellness and Pharma categories. Juries judged submissions from each exclusive designation providing the opportunity to focus on what’s best in each respective category.

The 2023 NYF Health Executive Jury honoured global agencies with the prestigious Best of Show Award, two Grand Awards, 32 Gold Towers, 28 Silver, 30 Bronze and 182 Finalist Awards.

2023 best of show

House Rules created by McCann Health New Jersey for Phexxi (PHARMA: Products & Services Direct-to-Consumer - Branded: Social Influencers) was in the spotlight earning the prestigious Best of Show Award.

The bold and disruptive campaign delivered an empowering message while generating awareness of Phexxi to millions of women seeking pregnancy prevention that is hormone free. House Rules, featuring Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy, encourages women to live by their own rules when it comes to contraception. The campaign netted two billion media impressions and outstanding impressions and engagement on shared, earned, owned, and paid social, and the campaign increased Phexxi new prescriptions by 94%.

In addition to Best of Show, House Rules earned a Grand Award, and three NYF Health Awards Gold Towers.

"McCann Health New Jersey's Best of Show win at the New York Festivals is a truly exceptional achievement, and we couldn't be prouder. The fact that a Pharma case was crowned the winner is a testament for such a highly regulated industry. Congratulations to all the winners, your exceptional work is a constant source of inspiration"—Bruno Abner, chief creative officer, McCann Health New Jersey.

2023 Grand Awards

Grand Award – Health & Wellness: The Bridge created by KIick Health for PAWS NY was honoured with the 2023 Grand Award for their heartwarming animated short film that explores mental and animal health. The winning entry, inspired by a real life-saving friendship about an unbreakable human-animal bond, features music by Grammy Award-winning musician Lou Reed and dramatically utilises colour as a metaphor to depict the inner mental states of both characters.

The Bridge earned two additional NYF Health Gold Towers, one Silver, one Bronze Tower, and one Finalist Award.

"We're thrilled and humbled to be recognised by the New York Festivals Health jury for our work on The Bridge reaffirms our belief that important stories that are told in a compelling way can gain awareness, move people to action, and ultimately save lives. Thank you from our entire team at Klick Health." –Rich Levy, chief creative officer, Klick Health.

In addition, Klick Health’s Thirst for podHER earned an NYF Health Awards Gold Tower, one Silver Tower, and two Finalist Awards.

Grand Award – PHARMA: House Rules McCann Health New Jersey earned the 2023 Grand Award for their campaign for Phexxi, the hormone free birth control prescription gel. The campaign successfully motivated millions of women dissatisfied with their current method, suffering from hormonal side effects, or using no method at all to learn more about Phexxi.

Additional accolades for McCann Health New Jersey include the Bronze Tower winning campaign Unveiled for N/A and their entry Very Rare to Very Real for Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura was recognised with two Finalist Awards.

Multiple top-tier agencies were honoured with Gold Towers for their award-winning campaigns that positioned prominent brands, engaged consumers and health care professionals, and achieved market success. Inspired Health & Wellness campaigns saluted creative campaigns that focused on personal well-being. Cutting-edge Pharma campaigns showcased work created on behalf of Pharmaceutical brands specialising in scientific innovation to improve the quality of life.

Area 23, an IPG Health Company, was in the lead with 13 NYF Health Gold Towers for cutting-edge work. Multiple campaigns including Health & Wellness entries earned awards including three Gold Towers for Lil Sugar — Master of Disguise for Hip-Hop Public Health, and a single Gold for SICK BEATS for Woojer. Area 23 also earned an additional nine Gold Towers in Pharma categories, earning three Gold Towers for each of the following campaigns The Unwearable Collection for Boehringer Ingelheim, Unbreakable and Trapped for NTM Facts. In addition, the agency was recognied with eight Silver Towers, one Bronze Tower, and 42 Finalist Awards.

Ogilvy Health North America was honoured with five NYF Health Gold Towers for their innovative campaigns. In Health & Wellness categories the agency earned three Gold Towers for “NYF Health Awards,” for New York Festivals, and Gold Towers for both Cycle Kids Cycle Kids, and Pets of War for Four Paws NGO. Ogilvy NA also scored 10 Silver Towers, 12 Bronze Towers, and eight Finalist Awards.

Global Ogilvy agencies were recognised with Gold Towers for their impressive entries. Entries earning Gold include Ogilvy London scoring three Golds in Health & Wellness categories for Toxic Influence, Courage is Beautiful, and Reverse Selfie, for client Dove. Additional Health & Wellness Gold winners include Ogilvy Honduras Morning after Island for Grupo Estratégico and Ogilvy Thailand for Love Your Gut for Dutch Mill Company Limited.

The following agencies each earned a Gold Tower for their impressive campaigns: FCB Health New York was honoured with the Gold Tower for their Health & Wellness entry The Trial for #ClinicalEquality. Eversana Intouch Erase The Line for The Chrysalis Initiative and VMLY&R New York I Will Always Be Me for Dell Technologies & Intel were each awarded a Gold Tower for their entries in NYF’s Pharma categories.

The international New York Festivals Health Awards honours the world’s best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.

The international New York Festivals Health Awards honours the world's best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.