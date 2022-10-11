The significance of 17 for dentsu

17 signifies self-discipline, compassion, responsibility, awareness, and wisdom, and depicts perfectly how the dentsu brands work with our clients and their brands across sub-Saharan Africa. 17 is also the number of finalists we attained at this year's Loeries.

We see a clear pattern in what and how consumer markets are responding to social and global issues such as humanitarian crises, value for money as spend becomes less, real community connection and entertainment at home becomes more prevalent.

Whilst there can be only a single winner in each category, the selection as a finalist out of hundreds of entries in so many categories (OOH, data, digital, film, creative and fully integrated campaigns) is testament to our clients and creative teams, signifying growth, share of market voice and resilience, through turbulent times over the past months.

Undoubtedly, winning is sweet, but achieving a bronze in the 90-second film category is a huge accolade for our creatives at dentsu Kenya and for Netflix, who were launching in the Kenyan market for the Netflix for The H-Town Gambit.

“We fused the power of data-driven insights with local human-powered talent that created work that just works beautifully,” said Maxwell Ngari, executive creative director.

Followed by FoxP2 in the Craft Film division who received a certificate for client Budget Insurance 'Don't Beeetch, Sweeetch' campaign.

“What makes us proud of our work is the full leveraging power of our deep data analytics and insights that form the foundation of our client branding and marketing campaigns. We absolutely believe and practise simple truths and real human connection. Marketing and advertising has the undeniable ability to build mutually beneficial and profitable relationships between our brands and our clients.”

– Dawn Rowlands, CEO dentsu SSA.

Here is the full list of our finalist nominations:



