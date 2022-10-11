Primedia drives assets into metaverse

Media giant Primedia Pty Ltd has made another forward-thinking leap. The powerhouse organisation that owns Primedia Outdoor, Primedia Broadcasting and award-winning news brand Eyewitness News, has now secured virtual real estate in Africarare, Africa's first metaverse.

Officially announced at the inaugural PrimeX event in Johannesburg, Primedia will enter the metaverse, taking with it all of its assets, including the stable of popular regional stations 947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk. This move is in line with the group’s strategy of entering new spaces, diversifying its content offerings and presenting advertisers with new and innovative platforms for maximum reach of forward-thinking audiences.

By entering Ubuntuland, Primedia plans to create more meaningful engagements and connections with its audiences by adding another dimension to its already powerful presence. This will provide new possibilities for advertisers in addition to the myriad of opportunities that Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor already provide.

Primedia will soon offer advertisers virtual billboards that will in effect, replicate the visual presence with the same sheer scale that these platforms have in the real world. Within the virtual media space, Primedia will effectively become the sales house for Africarare.

Africarare made headlines when it launched Ubuntuland earlier this year, with a steady stream of corporations meta-grating to the virtual reality environment, that provides a platform for the future of e-commerce. Primedia joins the likes of MTN, M&C Saatchi Abel, Nedbank and World Data Lab, in exploring the new possibilities afforded by the highly sought-after, blockchain enabled environment.

“Relevance is the buzzword of success and to remain relevant over time, requires a mindset that promotes innovation, assesses risk and embraces change. This ethos of adaptability, adjusting to the mercurial ebb and flow of social and economic trends but also being bold enough to be first to market, is the cornerstone of Primedia’s growth and sustainability,” said Jonathan Proctor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Primedia to Africarare” said Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare. The remarkable prowess of this media giant has led their platforms to play an integral role in the lives of so many South Africans and we look forward to collaborating with them on solutions that will take that further and create new engagement opportunities for advertisers,” he added.

