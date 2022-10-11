Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Media KrateHavas JohannesburgBrainbow Conscious CreativesOgilvy South AfricaV5 DigitalSmoke Customer IntelligenceDentsuMann MadeOur Salad MixOptimize AgencyAsk AfrikaVicinity MediaTBWABrandfundieMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Advertising Sales Rep Johannesburg
  • Copywriter Remote
  • Online Advertising Campaign Manager Roodepoort
  • Web Developer/Designer Johannesburg
  • Equity Research and Investment Writer Pretoria
  • Digital Marketing Specialist Cape Town
  • Tour Editor Cape Town
  • Digital Marketer Pretoria
  • Gaming Journalism Internship Pretoria
  • Junior Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Primedia drives assets into metaverse

    11 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Mann Made
    Media giant Primedia Pty Ltd has made another forward-thinking leap. The powerhouse organisation that owns Primedia Outdoor, Primedia Broadcasting and award-winning news brand Eyewitness News, has now secured virtual real estate in Africarare, Africa's first metaverse.
    Primedia drives assets into metaverse

    Officially announced at the inaugural PrimeX event in Johannesburg, Primedia will enter the metaverse, taking with it all of its assets, including the stable of popular regional stations 947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk. This move is in line with the group’s strategy of entering new spaces, diversifying its content offerings and presenting advertisers with new and innovative platforms for maximum reach of forward-thinking audiences.

    By entering Ubuntuland, Primedia plans to create more meaningful engagements and connections with its audiences by adding another dimension to its already powerful presence. This will provide new possibilities for advertisers in addition to the myriad of opportunities that Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor already provide.

    Primedia will soon offer advertisers virtual billboards that will in effect, replicate the visual presence with the same sheer scale that these platforms have in the real world. Within the virtual media space, Primedia will effectively become the sales house for Africarare.

    Africarare made headlines when it launched Ubuntuland earlier this year, with a steady stream of corporations meta-grating to the virtual reality environment, that provides a platform for the future of e-commerce. Primedia joins the likes of MTN, M&C Saatchi Abel, Nedbank and World Data Lab, in exploring the new possibilities afforded by the highly sought-after, blockchain enabled environment.

    “Relevance is the buzzword of success and to remain relevant over time, requires a mindset that promotes innovation, assesses risk and embraces change. This ethos of adaptability, adjusting to the mercurial ebb and flow of social and economic trends but also being bold enough to be first to market, is the cornerstone of Primedia’s growth and sustainability,” said Jonathan Proctor.

    “We are thrilled to welcome Primedia to Africarare” said Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare. The remarkable prowess of this media giant has led their platforms to play an integral role in the lives of so many South Africans and we look forward to collaborating with them on solutions that will take that further and create new engagement opportunities for advertisers,” he added.

    For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.

    NextOptions
    Mann Made
    We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Nedbank takes on the metaverse20 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Ubuntuland central kraal
    World Data Lab partners with africarare metaverse25 Jul 2022
    Virtual land for mahala
    Mann MadeVirtual land for mahala23 May 2022
    African metaverse sells out land in flash sale
    Mann MadeAfrican metaverse sells out land in flash sale4 May 2022
    Supplied. Africarare’s Ubuntuland sold 149 plots of virtual land in in less than eight minutes when released for sale. Picture: Ubuntuland central kraal
    Ubuntuland plots sell out in under 8 minutes3 May 2022
    Supplied: Boity's Queen Boity avatar reveals her first virtual reality music video
    Ubuntuland: Africa's first metaverse marketplace launches1 Mar 2022
    First African metaverse launches
    Mann MadeFirst African metaverse launches6 Oct 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz