    Ogilvy promotes 'own-grown' talent

    19 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
    We are very proud to announce the promotion of Ndu Donsa to head of strategy for Ogilvy South Africa's Johannesburg office. Ndu has been with Ogilvy since 2015 and has shone brightly in his rise through various positions in the group.
    Ogilvy promotes 'own-grown' talent

    He joins the Ogilvy South Africa (OSA) Strategy Leadership Team, which represents strategy directors across all our business units including advertising, digital, content, social, design, PR, and data. Further strengthening our bench strength in strategic and diverse thinking as well as our specialist capabilities across the OSA group.

    He also joins the leadership team of our Johannesburg office, partnering chief creative officer Kabelo Moshapalo and MD Tracey Edwards.

    Neo Makhele, OSA chief strategy officer comments: "His obsession with ideas and insights is fierce, and through his unwavering commitment to producing impactful work, he has always built great relationships with creatives and clients. As someone who also enjoys being deeply connected with culture, Ndu is the perfect candidate this role.”

    Ndu has over 10 years’ experience in the industry, having worked on many household brands including: DStv, Carling Black Label, Castle Lite, Ace, Oros, Doom and Audi. He has also worked as an ambassador for Puma South Africa and is an active contributor to culture through video blogging and content creation, writing for GQ magazine and Superbalist.

    Ndu adds: “This is an exciting time to be at Ogilvy. I’m surrounded by such talented people here and it’s a privilege to help lead this team into the future. We have wonderful opportunities to make great work for great clients, and I’m looking forward to making as big an impact as possible."

    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
    Read more: Ogilvy South Africa, Neo Makhele, Kabelo Moshapalo, Tracey Edwards



