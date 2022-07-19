Industries

    Ackermans announced as the official headline partner of the BabyYumYum.co.za SA Parenting Blog Awards 2022

    19 Jul 2022
    Amanda RogalyBy: Amanda Rogaly, Issued by: BabyYumYum.co.za
    The SA Parenting Blog Awards for 2022, recently backed by BabyYumYum.co.za, SA's #1 Parenting Portal, has been echoed with keen involvement from Ackermans.
    Ackermans Announced as Headline Sponsor
    Ackermans Announced as Headline Sponsor

    The excitement and increased sense of prestige of the SA Parenting Blog Awards for 2022, which was recently backed by BabyYumYum.co.za, SA's #1 Parenting Portal, has been echoed with keen involvement from Ackermans making them the official headline partner for this year's awards.

    When asked why such a partnership ticked all the boxes for the Ackermans Chief of Marketing Merlin Norman, replied with the following insights;
    "As a trusted brand, loved by moms and valued all-round, we are confident that our full offering of quality products at unbeatable prices, not only adds value to our customers pocket, but to customers everyday lives. Partnering with the most informative and fastest growing mom and baby platform, will not only solidify our commitment to all those who take on the parenting role of Mzansi but also create a space for a more enhanced and collaborative experience, one that truly benefits these influential and special individuals. We believe that partnering with BabyYumYum.co.za will help achieve this."

    The awards have been revived to make them more representative and relevant with a new identity and additional relevant categories being added. These enhancements will encourage local bloggers to enter and be acknowledged not just with the winning titles but also with great prizes.
    Founder of BabyYumYum.co.za, Amanda Rogaly, proudly shared her thoughts on the partnership: "Our relationship with Ackermans and SA Mom Blogs empowers us to take a hugely successful format to another level. This partnership allows us to pull out all the stops in making this the literary awards that all parenting bloggers will want to participate in and gives us more "rocket fuel" to acknowledge the blogger and influencer community who we work so closely with and who make their way onto parents' screens every day."

    The call for entries opens from 15 July to 31 August with a stringent four-week judging process and winners will be announced in the first week of October.

    For more information and to enter your blog or individual blog posts for consideration, visit www.samomblogs.co.za/awards.

    The categories this year include:

    • Overall Best Parenting Blog
    • Best Blog post: Fashion & Beauty
    • Best Blog post: Crafts & Things to do with kids
    • Best Blog post: Food
    • Best Blog post: Health & wellness
    • Best Blog post: Inspirational & heartfelt
    • Best Blog post: Humour
    • Best Social media post
    • Best Blog post: Parenting
    • Best Blog post: Travel & photography
    • Best Blog post: Financial advice


    Amanda Rogaly
    A seasoned and award winning entrepreneur who is currently the CEO and Founder of the largest and fastest growing parenting platforms in South Africa. Amanda is passionate about empowering parents, leveraging her own parenting journey to educate others and influence purchasing decisions. Amanda is an aggressive brand builder and is passionate about strategically growing brands to increase top and bottom-line results and has combined her communications excellence with FMCG brands.
    BabyYumYum.co.za
    BabyYumYum.co.za is South Africa's fastest-growing parenting portal and has become the preferred interactive sharing and networking community of parents hungry for credible information, trustworthy expert advice and useful resources.
