Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Flow CommunicationsBabyYumYum.co.zaDentsuMegaVision MediaSpark MediaThe Media KratePrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaEntravision 365 DigitalAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEverlyticIndaba Billboards & MediaV5 DigitalSprout Performance PartnersPrimedia OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Managing Partner/MD Johannesburg
  • Account Director/Marketing Operations Johannesburg
  • MW Project Lead Cape Town
  • Marketing/Exhibtions Coordinator Margate
  • Mid Integrated Strategist - Conceptual Johannesburg
  • Senior Integrated Strategist - Conceptual Johannesburg
  • Freelance Account Director Johannesburg
  • Digital Strategist Cape Town
  • MW Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Account Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Global CEO Chris Hirst's surprise exit from Havas Creative

    15 Jul 2022
    Numerous media sources in the advertising industry have reported that global CEO Chris Hirst has made a surprise exit from Havas Creative, with Havas Health & You CEO, Donna Murphy taking over his role.
    Source: © Campaign UK Chris Hirst (right) has made a surprise exit, with Donna Murphy (left) taking over the leadership of Havas Creative
    Source: © Campaign UK Campaign UK Chris Hirst (right) has made a surprise exit, with Donna Murphy (left) taking over the leadership of Havas Creative

    Hirst’s abrupt departure is said to have happened quickly and caught insiders by surprise. It is thought that he does not have a new role.

    Campaign UK says the British-born Hirst, one of the most senior figures in UK advertising, is departing to “pursue new opportunities”.

    “Hirst departs after nearly seven years, having led Havas’ creative group for the past three-and-a-half years, prior to which he was CEO and chairman of Havas UK. He joined Havas in 2015 from WPP agency Grey London, which he led for nearly 12 years,” says the article.

    Part of simplification strategy

    The move comes as the Havas Group consolidates leadership of its health division and creative group under Murphy as global creative CEO in a move it says is part of its simplification strategy.

    As part of a transformation plan to simplify its structure through the “Together” strategy, the group will bring the creative and health divisions - Havas Creative and Havas Health & You - closer together under Murphy reports Adweek.

    Campaign UK further reports that it is understood that the consolidation at Havas is also in line with a wider drive at parent company Vivendi in recent months — with some Havas executives adding responsibilities with Vivendi, the owner of Canal+ and Studiocanal.

    Health: a major growth driver

    The publication quotes a source close to Havas saying that it made sense to bring the creative and health businesses closer together because of growing demand from global clients for integrated, pitches at the agency holding company level and pointed to the rapid growth of Havas’ health division under Murphy.

    "Health has been a major growth driver for agency groups during the pandemic and since then. Havas’ health division accounted for 24% of the group’s revenue in 2021, according to its annual report, while creative accounted for 44% and media made up the rest at 32," says the source.

    Long-time leader of health

    Murphy is the long-time leader of Havas’ health business. She became CEO of Havas Health & You in 2017, an entity formed by merging Havas’ consumer health practices. Murphy has been with the group for more than 35 years, over which time she has led several acquisitions.

    "She has little experience on the creative side of the agency business. She started her career as an accountant at Ernst & Whinney and then as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs, " says Campaign UK.

    Murphy also serves on the Havas Group executive committee and will continue her close collaboration with the global media network, which is led by Peter Mears.

    Further leadership changes

    According to AdWeek further leadership changes will see Mears also become chairman of the Havas NA Village in addition to his role as CEO of Havas’ Global Media Group, bringing a more unified approach to the Group’s largest region.

    Steve Netzley, founder and CEO of the Havas Edge Performance Network, will join the Havas Group Executive Committee.

    In preparation for the move, Elizabeth Egan was named as CEO of HH&Y Europe in June, reporting to Murphy. As well as the European health operation, Egan will also oversee the expansion of the division into APAC overseen by Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC and LATAM at HH&Y says Adweek.

    NextOptions



    Related

    #YouthMonth: Changing your perspective - from electrician to copywriter
    #YouthMonth: Changing your perspective - from electrician to copywriter9 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Songinkosi Zuma was recently appointed head of People Operations at VMLY&R
    #Newsmaker: Sibonginkosi Zuma, VMLY&R head People Operations6 Jun 2022
    Source: © UJ Musa Kalenga new group CEO of the Brave Group
    Musa Kalenga new group CEO for Brave Group2 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Ryan McManus, VMLY&R South Africa’s chief creative officer, has been appointed chief creative officer, North America
    EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McManus appointed chief creative officer, VMLY&R North America27 May 2022
    Supplied.Award-winning creative director Senzo Xulu has joined Conversation LAB as executive creative director
    #Newsmaker: Award-winning Senzo Xulu joins Conversation Lab12 May 2022
    Source: © dare havas Havas Paris
    2 Havas Paris execs step aside following investigation into abuse allegations6 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz