Paused during the pandemic, FoodForward SA's Mandela Day Food Drive is back

FoodForward SA, in partnership with Pick n Pay, will host its fourth national Mandela Day Food Drive this year. The event invites customers to donate from a priority list of 15 non-perishable food items in any Pick n Pay store. The goal this year is to collect 150,000kg of food.

Source: Supplied

On Mandela Day, these are sorted and packed into food parcels for distribution to FoodForward SA’s network of 2,300 beneficiary organisations that feed over 875,000 vulnerable people daily across the country. The annual food drive, which was paused due to the pandemic, has helped collect over 338,000kg of food which can be equated to nearly 1.4 million meals.

Customers will once again be able to donate their 67 minutes on Mandela Day at a packing event in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Says Andy du Plessis, FoodForward SA’s managing director: “As local households increasingly battle to make ends meet, more and more people are becoming food insecure because they cannot afford to buy food. Mandela Day is a time for all of us to rally together and help those in need as best we can.”

Between 8–15 July, collection trolleys will be available in all Pick n Pay stores nationwide. All food donated in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban stores (350 stores) will be delivered to the FoodForward SA packing events. Stores located outside of these regions will also be participating, but these donations will go to local charities.

Donations can also be made on the PnP asap! app or online shop. Customers can shop from the priority food item list and get free delivery. All food bought online will be delivered to the packing events on Mandela Day.

How to get involved

Take part in the Mandela Day Food Drive in any participating Pick n Pay store:

Purchase a non-perishable item from the Mandela Day food list and drop it into the branded donation trolley.

Make a cash donation at the till point.

Donate your Smart Shopper points to FoodForward SA by selecting "Donate points to charity" on the app or at the kiosk in-store, and selecting FoodForward SA as the beneficiary.

Donate on pnp.co.za:

Source: Supplied

1. When selecting your delivery slot, click on 'manage address' and choose 'collection points'.

2. Choose a region - Western Cape, Gauteng or Durban and choose FoodForward.

3. At checkout, use the code 'MANDELADAY' for free delivery (voucher code valid 8-15 July 2022, single use per customer, minimum spend of R100).

PnP asap! donations:

1. Change the delivery address to: Corner Old Paarl Road and Jeanette Street, Brackenfell, Cape Town

2. Add a delivery note 'Mandela Day donation'

3. Shop the Mandela Day filter under the Food Cupboard aisle

4. At checkout use code 'MANDELADAY' for free delivery (voucher code valid 8–15 July 2022, single use per customer, minimum spend R100).

Mandela Day packing events

Take part in one of these three packing events to sort donated groceries into food parcels on Monday, 18 July:

Cape Town: Century City Conference Centre ‘The Square’

Johannesburg: Gallagher Convention Centre

Durban: FFSA warehouse, Pinetown

To sign up for a packaging event, click here.