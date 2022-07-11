Industries

    Nando's invites Mzansi to Make Your Table Bigger

    11 Jul 2022
    To celebrate the 25th anniversary of South Africa's Constitution and revel in this milestone, Nando's is inviting Mzansi to Make Your Table Bigger, an open invitation to venture out of their comfort zones and explore tables outside their regular haunts.
    Supplied. To kickstart the Make Your Tabel Bigger campaign, Nando’s hosted a passport chase with media, influencers, and friends of the brand, as they traversed some iconic spots
    Supplied. To kickstart the Make Your Tabel Bigger campaign, Nando's hosted a passport chase with media, influencers, and friends of the brand, as they traversed some iconic spots

    South Africans need to get a Nando’s passport and then explore new spaces, collecting stamps from as many Nando’s restaurants as they can. Once they have collected all the stamps, they stand a chance of winning a trip to Nando’s in the US. All they have to do is download the Nando’s app, get their Nando’s passport, and scan the QR code at the restaurant to redeem the stamp.

    A celebration of diversity

    This campaign is inspired by the very concept of people and togetherness.

    Nontobeko Sibiya, marketing manager: communications at Nando’s, says that celebrating South Africa’s diversity is instrumental to the progression of the country, and it is for this reason that Nando’s launched the Make The Table Bigger campaign.

    “For us to legitimately celebrate our diversity, we must look beyond our immediate spaces where we visit the same places and get stuck in a routine,” says Sibiya.

    “We wanted to incentivise South Africans to venture out, explore and have fun doing so. We encourage people to enjoy a change of scenery and experience the country and its people for what it is – an incredible melting pot,” Sibiya adds.

    There is so much more to Gauteng than the potholes and constant electricity “Mgowo”, so take a trip to Constitution Hill in Johannesburg and see the Flame of Democracy – a perpetual flame symbolising the right to a life free from oppression and injustice.

    Perhaps take a visit to the Nelson Mandela Capture Site in KwaZulu-Natal or The Kingdom of Mapungubwe – a UNESCO Heritage Site in Limpopo which holds incredible archaeological history from the 11th century.

    Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding
    Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding

    15 Jun 2022

    A Passport chase

    To kickstart the campaign, Nando’s hosted an adrenaline-pumping passport chase with media, influencers, and friends of the brand, as they traversed some iconic spots.

    The day saw 39 litres of water consumed, a total distance of 178 km travelled on the day to a variety of locations that included Constitutional Hill, Soweto Towers, Lesedi Cultural Village and of course Nando’s restaurants in between.

    The chase highlighted the wonderful diversity and rich history of the province - a journey all South Africans should experience at least once within their provinces and beyond.

    



