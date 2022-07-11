Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Machine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaJacaranda FMIMC ConferenceAfriGISOFM RadioG&G DigitalHot 102.7FMEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Graphic Designer / Video Editor Cape Town
  • Sales Director Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • LinkedIn Specialist/Consultant Somerset West
  • Creative Copywriter/Content Specialist Somerset West
  • Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Digital/Motion Designer Cape Town, Remote
  • Packaging Designer Pretoria
  • Digital Brand Manager Johannesburg
  • Design Director: Strategic Branding Agency Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Machine_ wins Setanta Institute, an education solutions client

    11 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Machine_
    Creative solutions agency Machine_ is diversifying their client compliment with another pitch win, this time with cutting-edge, education solutions business, Setanta Institute. The institute, which originated in Ireland, offers services for undergrads and postgrads in the area of human performance, through blended learning. Around 80% of Setanta's internationally accredited programmes run as interactive online lectures, complemented by practical workshops delivered in locations across the world.
    Machine_ wins Setanta Institute, an education solutions client

    “The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic brought along with it an immense shift in the education sector globally, seeing learning structures move from largely physical to online and hybrid solutions almost overnight,” says Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ in Cape Town. “One brand that is really pushing innovation and premium offerings in this space is Setanta Institute. It’s because of this and more that we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them on their rebrand.”

    Machine_ will be updating the brand’s CI from the logo through to the visual language, and templates for communication. All of this will be implemented internationally.

    “We are delighted to partner with Machine_ and are confident they have exactly what it takes to propel our brand to new heights in Africa along with our global locations,” says Wilhelm van der Vyver, director at Setanta Institute. “Their expertise and thorough approach have instilled great confidence into what we believe will be a very successful relationship.”

    NextOptions
    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.



    Related

    Use International Women's Day to enact real change, not simply sell products
    Use International Women's Day to enact real change, not simply sell products8 Mar 2022
    Machine_ appoints new creative leadership in Cape Town and doubles down on the importance of culture, creativity and cultivating talent
    Machine_Machine_ appoints new creative leadership in Cape Town and doubles down on the importance of culture, creativity and cultivating talent11 Nov 2021
    &quot;The industry needs to reset, rethink and reposition&quot; - Robyn Campbell
    "The industry needs to reset, rethink and reposition" - Robyn Campbell8 Jul 2020
    BREAKING: Machine appoints Robyn Campbell, Lindsey Rayner to top management
    BREAKING: Machine appoints Robyn Campbell, Lindsey Rayner to top management4 Mar 2020
    2020 Bookmark jury chairs.
    #Bookmarks2020: Behind-the-scenes judging insights from the jury chairs6 Feb 2020
    HelloFCB+ creates endowment fund to honour Simon Nicholson, support skills development initiatives
    Nahana Communications GroupHelloFCB+ creates endowment fund to honour Simon Nicholson, support skills development initiatives17 Sep 2019
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz