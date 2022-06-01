Howard Audio makes Hollard TVC sing

We're over the moon - Possibly even the moonwalk :)
VML Johannesburg commissioned Howard Audio to re-record the classic Michael Jackson song, ‘Man in the Mirror,’ for Hollard’s innovative volunteer programme, Change Makers. The secret is, if you volunteer to do good, Hollard will reduce your monthly premiums.
Adam Howard says: “The brief was to give the song a South African gospel feel – global goes local to give you all the feels. We hired the best musicians in town for the instrumental tracks and recorded the vocal ensemble, Africa Soul, Margaret Motsage and Tim Moloi.”
The spot was awarded the “Hero” on the Bruce Whitfield Show on 702. It’s a complete game changer.
Watch the TVC here:
