    East Coast Radio appoints Travis Bussiahn as new programming and content manager

    1 Jun 2022
    Issued by: East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio (ECR) is excited to announce Travis Bussiahn as its new programming and content manager. Bussiahn brings with him more than 17 years of experience in digital and traditional media, creative management, content development, multi-channel programming, planning, and production strategy.
    East Coast Radio appoints Travis Bussiahn as new programming and content manager
    He has a remarkable background in broadcasting with proven radio experience at all levels of the medium. Bussiahn has developed and managed creative talent to ensure they grow and perform at their optimum levels.

    He has produced award-winning content around the world for media channels such as television, digital, and radio.

    Bussiahn, who produced ECR's Breakfast Show in the 2000s, is excited to be returning to the station that was prominent in the foundation of his career.

    “East Coast Radio gave me the foundation for everything I’ve achieved in my career. To be returning to help build its bright future is a dream come true. I’m humbled and thrilled to be coming home to the province I grew up in and to an audience that I love,” he said.

    Bussiahn takes over from Zane Derbyshire, who resigned to pursue a career in Atlanta, USA, after eight years with the station. He officially joins the East Coast Radio team from the 1st of July 2022. Boni Mchunu, MD of ECR, is pleased to welcome Bussiahn to the team.

    “After an intense process of interviews, what was different about Travis was his deep understanding of the radio and broadcast industry, vast understanding of multimedia platforms, passion for KZN, and eagerness to take on any challenge. I am delighted and confident that his skills will add tremendous value to the team and to the company. I look forward to him joining the ECR team soon,” she said.

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
    Read more: East Coast Radio, Travis Bussiahn, Zane Derbyshire, Boni Mchunu

