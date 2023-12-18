Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryRT7 DigitalMediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceAAA School of AdvertisingYehBaby Marketing CreativesBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    10 trends for 2024 from WPP

    18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    WPP has gathered insights from thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024.
    Source: © 123rf WPP has gathered insights from 10 thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024
    Source: © 123rf 123rf WPP has gathered insights from 10 thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024

    From emerging technologies to unconventional partnerships, these trends are set to shape the industry in the year ahead.

    10 Trends for 2024

    1. AI continues to dominate the headlines as AI continues to scale.
    2. But the Gen AI era will prompt brands to rise above a sea of sameness.
    3. Generative AI: mitigating risk to unlock opportunity
    4. Brands will use AI to engage a polyculture audience
    5. The digitisation of the sports fan experience will gather pace
    6. Brands will experiment with new ways to entertain
    7. Sound will no longer be an afterthought
    8. The rise of unconventional collaborations
    9. Zero-party data will shape a privacy-first marketing future
    10. Influencer marketing will meet SEO on TikTok

    Google releases Gemini, says it&#x2019;s the next generation AI model
    Google releases Gemini, says it’s the next generation AI model

      6 Dec 2023

    “Large language models for rapid asset creation are taking centre stage – as are AI tools for predicting audience reactions,” says Mark Read, WPP CEO.

    As more brands unlock the potential of AI, he adds that having a clear creative vision that enables them to connect with consumers humanly and uniquely will be more crucial than ever.

    There will be a growing emphasis on safety and security as AI scales.

    “Bias interruption in the use of AI will be top of mind as we automate more. We’ll use smart new technologies to mitigate disinformation.

    “And zero-party data will continue to be a critical part of a privacy-first marketing ecosystem while building greater trust and connection with customers,” says Read.

    10 marketing trends for 2024
    10 marketing trends for 2024

    Kantar  5 Dec 2023

    Other emerging trends are driving results in innovative ways. Sound increasingly underpins brand identity.

    “Gen Z streamed 500bn songs and 3bn podcast episodes in the first half of the year, marking a 76% increase from 2022. We expect music and entertainment to become a bigger part of the marketing mix in 2024,” says Read.

    Source: © George Milton Influencer marketing is a key growth priority says WPP as it acquires Goat
    WPP puts money where its mouth is with acquisition of influencer marketing agency, Goat

    22 Mar 2023

    Estimated to be worth $22.2bn by 2025, influencer marketing is coming of age. “With the rise of iCommerce, influencers are selling directly to consumers through social platforms, like TikTok Shop. Understanding the intersection between influencers and SEO, and getting that SEO right, will be a game-changer,” he says.

    Brands are also forming partnerships that defy category conventions, becoming increasingly immersed in esports and co-creating with artists to entertain new audiences.

    Read more: trends, marketing trends, marketing, Brands, WPP, entertainment, sports, sound, collaborations, influencer marketing, Gen Z, AI, Mark Read
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: © 123rf Understanding and engaging with Gen Z is an essential element of a robust marketing strategy says Keleabetsoe Rammopo from Penquin
    Gen Z: Essential for a robust marketing strategy
     1 hour
    Source: Further Africa TikTok has become a global stage for South African talent such as Tyla
    2023 #YearOnTikTok celebrates South African talent
    14 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf Pierre Cassuto, head of IAB South Africa influencer marketing committee and chief marketing officer at Humanz embraces the power of influencer marketing
    More than just another #trend: Influencer marketing
     14 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. Tara Turkington and Tiffany Turkington-Palmer of Flow Communications reflect on 18 lessons in marketing and communications
    18 lessons in marketing and communications
     13 Dec 2023
    The December 2023 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, published by The Arena Group Holdings.
    The Arena Group Holdings removes CEO after AI ghost-writing scandal
     13 Dec 2023
    Brand Influence lights up Masa Awards with double nomination
    Brand InfluenceBrand Influence lights up Masa Awards with double nomination
    The ad has been removed from social media. Source: X.
    Zara removes ad after Gaza similarities pointed out
     12 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf a new CMO Council initiative in 2023 will audit, identify, and showcase corporate best practices and successes in blending self-interest with altruism in the country
    CMO Council survey to evidence SA private sector commitment to ESG and sustainability progress
    12 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz