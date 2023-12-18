10 trends for 2024 from WPP

Source: © 123rf 123rf WPP has gathered insights from 10 thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024

From emerging technologies to unconventional partnerships, these trends are set to shape the industry in the year ahead.

10 Trends for 2024

AI continues to dominate the headlines as AI continues to scale.

But the Gen AI era will prompt brands to rise above a sea of sameness.

Generative AI: mitigating risk to unlock opportunity

Brands will use AI to engage a polyculture audience

The digitisation of the sports fan experience will gather pace

Brands will experiment with new ways to entertain

Sound will no longer be an afterthought

The rise of unconventional collaborations

Zero-party data will shape a privacy-first marketing future

Influencer marketing will meet SEO on TikTok



“Large language models for rapid asset creation are taking centre stage – as are AI tools for predicting audience reactions,” says Mark Read, WPP CEO.

As more brands unlock the potential of AI, he adds that having a clear creative vision that enables them to connect with consumers humanly and uniquely will be more crucial than ever.

There will be a growing emphasis on safety and security as AI scales.

“Bias interruption in the use of AI will be top of mind as we automate more. We’ll use smart new technologies to mitigate disinformation.

“And zero-party data will continue to be a critical part of a privacy-first marketing ecosystem while building greater trust and connection with customers,” says Read.

Other emerging trends are driving results in innovative ways. Sound increasingly underpins brand identity.

“Gen Z streamed 500bn songs and 3bn podcast episodes in the first half of the year, marking a 76% increase from 2022. We expect music and entertainment to become a bigger part of the marketing mix in 2024,” says Read.

Estimated to be worth $22.2bn by 2025, influencer marketing is coming of age. “With the rise of iCommerce, influencers are selling directly to consumers through social platforms, like TikTok Shop. Understanding the intersection between influencers and SEO, and getting that SEO right, will be a game-changer,” he says.

Brands are also forming partnerships that defy category conventions, becoming increasingly immersed in esports and co-creating with artists to entertain new audiences.